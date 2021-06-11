Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 laptops launched in India

The ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 have a slim build while TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 laptops have a military-grade build.


Jun 11, 2021

Asus has launched a new gaming laptop lineup in India, which includes the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Asus Zephyrus M16, Asus TUF Gaming F15, and Asus TUF Gaming F17. They're all powered by 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors. The laptops are supported by fast charging, which Asus claims can power up the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 have a slim build while TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 laptops have a military-grade build.

The Asus TUF F15 and TUF F17 offer a configuration up to Intel Core i9-11900H and Core i7-11800H processors, respectively. The TUF Gaming F15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with 144 Hz and 240 Hz refresh rate options and a 3 ms response time. The TUF F17 features a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144 Hz screen.

The TUF Gaming F15 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, while F17 can be configured up to GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Both laptops feature up to 16GB DDR4 SDRAM. They also pack 90Wh batteries, support DTS:X Ultrasound, and sport an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard. While TUF Gaming F15 weighs 2.3 kilograms, TUF F17 weighs 2.6 kilograms.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Asus Zephyrus M16, Asus TUF Gaming F15, and Asus TUF Gaming F17 pricing and availability

Asus TUF Gaming F15 is listed at a starting price of Rs 1,04,990, whereas the TUF Gaming F17 costs Rs 92,990 for the base variant.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 features an Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, or RTX 3070 GPU. The notebook sports 16GB of RAM that is expandable to 32GB. The M16 has up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, a 16-inch WQHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, a 90Wh battery, and a single-zone backlit RGB keyboard. It weighs 1.9 kilograms. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1,44,990 in India.

The premium ROG Zephyrus S17 sports a single Intel Core i9-11900H paired with 16GB of RAM, expandable up to 48GB. It is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2 TB M.2 SSD storage options. Other features of the laptop include Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a 17.3-inch UHD IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, G-Sync support, and a per-key optical-mechanical RGB backlit keyboard. It weighs 2.6 kilograms. It starts at Rs. 2,99,990 in India.

Asus announced the global debut of the ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 at its virtual ‘For Those Who Dare' event last month.

The TUF F15 will go on sale from 11 June on Amazon, Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and ROG Stores. The TUF F17 will be available from 14 June only on Flipkart. Both Zephyrus variants will be available from the third quarter of 2021.

