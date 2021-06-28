Monday, June 28, 2021Back to
Asus and Microsoft partner for free Windows 11 upgrade, to be available in late 2021

Hundreds of Asus personal computers shipped with Windows 10 will also qualify for the free Windows 11 upgrade.


FP TrendingJun 28, 2021 19:52:48 IST

Asus devices will soon be eligible for a free upgrade to the new Windows 11 operating system once it’s available, as the company today announced its partnership with Microsoft. Asus has teamed up with Microsoft to ensure users of new and existing Asus PCs can get a free Windows 11 upgrade once it is launched. As per the announcement, hundreds of other Asus models shipped with Windows 10 will also qualify for the free upgrade. This includes the ProArt Studio book, Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, and ROG Flow gaming laptops, as well as TUF Gaming laptops and desktops.

The ExpertBook laptops and ExpertCenter desktops, along with many Zen AiO and Vivo AiO models and Asus Mini PCs, will also be eligible for the upgrade after this partnership. Full details of the qualifying models can be found on the Asus Windows 11 microsite.

Windows 11. Image: Microsoft blog

The rollout is scheduled to begin later in 2021 and continue into 2022. The specific timing of rollout will vary depending on the device.

Here’s what Asus PC owners can do in order to get ready for Windows 11:

- Users can use the PC Health Check app to see if their current PC meets the requirements to run Windows 11.
- If required, they can shop for a new Asus Windows 10 PC that can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free whenever it is launched.
- If files from the user’s current PC are backed up to OneDrive, it will be easier to transfer them to a new PC.

Microsoft says the interface of Windows 11 has been designed for a better user experience. The ‘Start’ feature has been put at the centre and is made to quickly find whatever a user may need. Utilising the power of Microsoft 365 and Cloud, ‘Start’ will show recent files to users irrespective of the platform or device they viewed them on earlier.

Features such as Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops are a part of Windows 11, which will help optimise real estate on the screen and in organising the window. In the upcoming operating system, separate desktops for work, school, or gaming can also be created.

