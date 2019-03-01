tech2 News Staff

Asus has announced a permanent price cut on some of its popular smartphones just a day after it revealed the roadmap for the Android 9 Pie update rollout for its Zenfone devices.

The tech company has announced a price reduction of up to Rs 5,000 on Asus smartphones currently available on Flipkart. The listing includes the premium Zenfone 5Z, mid-range and budget smartphones: Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2. Asus in a press statement mentioned that the price cut will be effective from 2 March.

Asus Zenfone 5Z: Price starts at Rs 24,999

Speaking of the flagship model first, the Asus Zenfone 5Z has received a price cut of Rs 5,000 and will it now be available for a price of Rs 24,999 (6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage) against the original price of Rs 29,999. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model cost will come down to Rs 27,999, while the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will carry a price of Rs 31,999. For a price under Rs 25,000; the Zenfone 5Z seems to be a decent deal given that it carries the capable Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, a decent dual rear camera setup and a sturdy build.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Pro M2: Price starts at Rs 8,499

The mid-range Zenfone Max Pro M series will be available for purchase starting at Rs 8,499. The dual camera smartphone Zenfone Max Pro M1 will come for a price of Rs 8,499 for the base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variants which were announced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 will now be available at a reduced price of Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively.

As for its successor, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is receiving a price cut of Rs 3,000 and will now cost Rs 9,999 for the base variant (with 3 G RAM and 32 GB storage). The 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage model and the 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage model will be available for a price of Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 against the initial price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999.

Asus Zenfone Max M2: Price starts at Rs 8,499

Lastly, the budget smartphone, Asus Zenfone Max M2, will be available for a price of Rs 8,499 for the 3 GB RAM model. The 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage version will cost Rs 10,499 down from the original price of Rs 11,999.

While Asus has brought some good news for its Zenfone users in India, surprisingly, the price cut announcement has come just a day after Xiaomi's latest mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro debuted in the country. The new Redmi phone has been launched starting at Rs 13,999.

