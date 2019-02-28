Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: A new budget king?

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a Snapdragon 675 chipset.

Kshitij Pujari Feb 28, 2019 16:04:22 IST

The Redmi Note series is arguably the most popular budget smartphone series in the country at the moment. It is also the reason for Xiaomi's meteoric rise in the Indian smartphone market as well. Although this has been parroted so much it has to be stressed that Xiaomi does indeed give you that proverbial bang for your buck, and with the Redmi Note 7-series, it has done so again.

Redmi Note 7 Pro global debut. Image: Twitter

Keeping aside Xiaomi's comments about competitors not putting in the exact same chipset that they're marketing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 675 SoC while the Redmi Note 7 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Apart from that, the Note 7 Pro has a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and the Note 7 has a 12 MP sensor. When we see that the former has been priced starting at Rs 13,999 and the latter at Rs 9,999, we can say for sure that Xiaomi means business in the budget segment.

Interestingly, Xiaomi called out Asus, Realme and Vivo for using an underclocked Snapdragon 660 on their smartphones, a statement which will certainly raise some eyebrows. Regardless, here's what the Note 7 Pro is up against. Mind you, this is only a spec sheet comparison and only a full review will reveal the Note 7 Pro's strengths and weaknesses in detail, so stay tuned for that.

Smartphone Redmi Note 7 Pro Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Vivo V11 Pro Realme 2 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.3 6.4 6.3
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2280 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 409 403 402 409
Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Dimensions (mm) 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1mm 157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 157.9 x 75 x 7.9 156.7 x 74 x 8.5
Weight (g) 186 175 156 174
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM
Connectivity Types GSM/WCDMA/LTE GSM/HSPA+/LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
GPU Adreno 612 Adreno 512 Adreno 512 Adreno 512
RAM 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Ruggedness P2i NA NA NA
On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, IR Blaster Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 12 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.4 16 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP
Optical Image Stabilization No No No No
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 5 MP 13MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps
Flash LED LED LED LED
OS Version Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE
NFC No Yes No No
Infrared Yes No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes Yes Yes Yes
3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C microUSB 2.0 microUSB 2.0 microUSB 2.0
USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 5,000 3,400 3,500
Fast charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Yes, 10 W TurboPower Yes, 18 W TurboPower Yes, 18 W TurboPower
Colours Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black Blue, Titanium Starry Night, Dazzling Gold, Nebula, Supernova Red Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue
Prices in India Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 11,999 Starting at Rs 23,990 Starts at Rs 14,990

