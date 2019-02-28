Kshitij Pujari Feb 28, 2019 16:04:22 IST
The Redmi Note series is arguably the most popular budget smartphone series in the country at the moment. It is also the reason for Xiaomi's meteoric rise in the Indian smartphone market as well. Although this has been parroted so much it has to be stressed that Xiaomi does indeed give you that proverbial bang for your buck, and with the Redmi Note 7-series, it has done so again.
Keeping aside Xiaomi's comments about competitors not putting in the exact same chipset that they're marketing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 675 SoC while the Redmi Note 7 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Apart from that, the Note 7 Pro has a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and the Note 7 has a 12 MP sensor. When we see that the former has been priced starting at Rs 13,999 and the latter at Rs 9,999, we can say for sure that Xiaomi means business in the budget segment.
Interestingly, Xiaomi called out Asus, Realme and Vivo for using an underclocked Snapdragon 660 on their smartphones, a statement which will certainly raise some eyebrows. Regardless, here's what the Note 7 Pro is up against. Mind you, this is only a spec sheet comparison and only a full review will reveal the Note 7 Pro's strengths and weaknesses in detail, so stay tuned for that.
|Smartphone
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
|Vivo V11 Pro
|Realme 2 Pro
|Display Size (inch)
|6.3
|6.3
|6.4
|6.3
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2280
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|409
|403
|402
|409
|Display Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions (mm)
|159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1mm
|157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5
|157.9 x 75 x 7.9
|156.7 x 74 x 8.5
|Weight (g)
|186
|175
|156
|174
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano SIM
|Nano SIM
|Nano SIM
|Nano SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM/WCDMA/LTE
|GSM/HSPA+/LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver
|4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 512
|RAM
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|P2i
|NA
|NA
|NA
|On-Board Memory
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, IR Blaster
|Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8
|12 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.4
|12 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.4
|16 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|5 MP
|13MP, f/2.0
|25 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|OS Version
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|3.5 mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C
|microUSB 2.0
|microUSB 2.0
|microUSB 2.0
|USB Standard
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000
|5,000
|3,400
|3,500
|Fast charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
|Yes, 10 W TurboPower
|Yes, 18 W TurboPower
|Yes, 18 W TurboPower
|Colours
|Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black
|Blue, Titanium
|Starry Night, Dazzling Gold, Nebula, Supernova Red
|Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue
|Prices in India
|Starting at Rs 13,999
|Starting at Rs 11,999
|Starting at Rs 23,990
|Starts at Rs 14,990
