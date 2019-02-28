Kshitij Pujari

The Redmi Note series is arguably the most popular budget smartphone series in the country at the moment. It is also the reason for Xiaomi's meteoric rise in the Indian smartphone market as well. Although this has been parroted so much it has to be stressed that Xiaomi does indeed give you that proverbial bang for your buck, and with the Redmi Note 7-series, it has done so again.

Keeping aside Xiaomi's comments about competitors not putting in the exact same chipset that they're marketing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 675 SoC while the Redmi Note 7 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Apart from that, the Note 7 Pro has a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and the Note 7 has a 12 MP sensor. When we see that the former has been priced starting at Rs 13,999 and the latter at Rs 9,999, we can say for sure that Xiaomi means business in the budget segment.

Interestingly, Xiaomi called out Asus, Realme and Vivo for using an underclocked Snapdragon 660 on their smartphones, a statement which will certainly raise some eyebrows. Regardless, here's what the Note 7 Pro is up against. Mind you, this is only a spec sheet comparison and only a full review will reveal the Note 7 Pro's strengths and weaknesses in detail, so stay tuned for that.

Smartphone Redmi Note 7 Pro Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Vivo V11 Pro Realme 2 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.3 6.4 6.3 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2280 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 409 403 402 409 Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Super AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions (mm) 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1mm 157.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 157.9 x 75 x 7.9 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 Weight (g) 186 175 156 174 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Connectivity Types GSM/WCDMA/LTE GSM/HSPA+/LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 GPU Adreno 612 Adreno 512 Adreno 512 Adreno 512 RAM 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Ruggedness P2i NA NA NA On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 512 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, IR Blaster Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 12 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.4 16 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 5 MP 13MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps Flash LED LED LED LED OS Version Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE NFC No Yes No No Infrared Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes Yes Yes Yes 3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C microUSB 2.0 microUSB 2.0 microUSB 2.0 USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 5,000 3,400 3,500 Fast charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Yes, 10 W TurboPower Yes, 18 W TurboPower Yes, 18 W TurboPower Colours Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black Blue, Titanium Starry Night, Dazzling Gold, Nebula, Supernova Red Black, Deep Blue, Light Blue Prices in India Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 11,999 Starting at Rs 23,990 Starts at Rs 14,990

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.