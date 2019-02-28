Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Asus reveals roadmap for Android 9.0 Pie update for Zenfone devices, ROG phone

Asus reveals the list of phones getting Android Pie this year, includes ROG phone, Zenfone Max Pro M2

tech2 News Staff Feb 28, 2019 17:41:23 IST

It’s been almost eight months since Google released the final and stable build of its latest Android operating system, Android Pie. But while every OS update brings a host of new features and stability to an Android device, the fragmentation is still a common concern faced by many Android device owners.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, ROG phone to get Android Pie update this year. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

But Asus has brought some good news and a bit of relief to its smartphone users. The Taiwanese tech company has revealed the roadmap for the Android 9 Pie update on its Zenfone devices. The listing was posted on Asus’ Zen Talk thread.

The Android 9 Pie update list includes its premium phone Asus Zenfone 5Z and the mid-range Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 as well. Among other lucky smartphones, the listing mentions of the Asus ROG gaming phone and a few other mid-range and budget Zenfone devices.

Here is the full list of devices that will receive the Android 9 Pie update this year:

    • ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL)
    • ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL)
    • ZenFone 4 Max (ZC520KL)
    • ZenFone Live (ZB553KL)
    • ZenFone4 Max (ZB520KL)
    • ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB570TL)
    • ZenFone 5Q (ZC600KL)
    • ZenFone Live (L1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZA550KZ / ZA551KL)
    • ZenFone Max Pro (ZB602KL)
    • ZenFone Max Pro (ZB601KL)
    • ZenFone Max (M1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB555KL / ZB556KL)
    • ZenFone 5 (ZE620KL)
    • ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)
    • ASUS ROG Phone (ZS600KL)
    • ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB631KL/ ZB630KL)
    • ZenFone Max (M2) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB633KL / ZB632KL)

Notably, Asus officially rolled out the stable Android 9 Pie update to the Asus Zenfone 5Z earlier this month.

While the Taiwanese tech company has promised that Google’s latest mobile OS update will come to its 2018 Zenfone models, previous Asus models are still struggling with the slow pace of updates. The Zenfone Max 2 series, for instance, is yet to receive the Android Nougat update.

Asus hasn’t shared any specific timeframe as to when and how it will roll out Android Pie to the above-listed smartphones. However, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 received the Android Pie beta update this month and the ROG phone was recently spotted on the benchmark site Geekbench with Android Pie, which means that these phones could be the first one from the lot to get a taste of the latest Android OS.

