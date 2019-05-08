tech2 News Staff

Android Q beta 3 is now available on more devices than any previous version of Android beta. A full release is only expected later this year, but Google wants more people to get involved this time and try out all the new features that the tech giant has to offer with Android 10.

At Google I/O 2019, we saw several Android Q updates being announced, including changes like dark mode and improved gestures.

As part of the said announcements, Google also said that the Android Q Beta 3 will now be available on 15 partner devices from 12 different OEMs. A list which includes a number of phones which are rather popular in India — OnePlus 6T, Nokia 8.1, Realme 3 Pro, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Vivo Nex S and all the Pixel devices so far.

But how does one install the latest public beta of Android Q on each of these devices? Well, let's get to that.

Backing up your device is critical

Before you get started, open up your settings, navigate to “System,” and backup your device. Once you hit 'Backup' you will be prompted if your phone is set to back up its data. If the setting is on, it does a good job of informing you when you last backed up your phone’s most important stuff to your Google Drive account. If this feature isn’t activated, you might want to turn it on.

If you are backing up your data for the first time, it will take a while, but if things go wrong with Android Q, you’ll be happy that your apps, messages, photos and videos, call history is ready for you to download should you need to roll back to Android 9 Pie.

Installing Android Q Beta on a Pixel device

Switching to the Beta program is almost effortless if you have a Pixel device — Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL.

Pixel owners can simply enroll in the beta by simply logging in with a Google account, then selecting the compatible device on which they’d like to install the beta. You’ll get an OTA update, just like you normally would for stable versions of Android.

Once you click “Enroll,” you’ll eventually get an update notification on the enrolled device that a system update is ready. You may want to manually check for a system update in order for it to fetch the beta software, but it usually doesn’t take too long for it to be ready for download.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on a OnePlus 6/6T

Step 1: First download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server, which can be found here. (zip package for OnePlus 6 users)

Step 2: Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

Step 3: Head over to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Head to Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Click upgrade and wait for the upgrade to complete to 100 percent.

Step 4: Once the upgrade is complete, you'll have to restart your phone.

Step 5: Your phone will automatically boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will then reboot again once the formatting is complete. That's all.

You will need to bear in mind that there are a few known bugs which OnePlus has already listed on its forum page. You could refer to the same page for steps to roll back to Android 9 Pie should you run into any trouble.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on a Nokia 8.1

HMD Global want's you to bear in mind that this upgrade is not particularly meant for the early adopter but more for developers and advanced users. Nokia doesn’t offer rollback to Pie yet (should be available by 16 May) and failure in flashing the device may even render the phone unusable. Before installing, you might want to do run through the terms of service.

Step 1: To download the latest Android Q Beta 3 on your Nokia 8.1, you'll first have to register here.

Step 2: Once registered and signed-in, enter your IMEI number, Network Operator and the Country/Region details in the provided fields.

Step 3: Download the update and copy it your phone's local storage to be able to flash it.

Step 4: Press and hold the power button + volume down to enter recovery mode.

Step 5: Select Install from storage device > From phone storage > Select the downloaded zip file to upgrade.

Step 6: Once the upgrade is complete, you'll have to restart your phone.

Note: At the moment, the Android Q beta is available only via sideloading (flashing) and is supported for models: TA-1119, TA-1121 and TA-1128, with the 00WW software image.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on a Realme 3 Pro

Ensure you have at least 3 GB of available storage space on your phone and a minimum of 30 percent available battery on your phone before proceeding with the steps.

Step 1: Download the latest ROM upgrade package from the link here.

Step 2: Copy ROM upgrade package (P2Q.ozip) to mobile phone storage.

Step 3: Press the power button and choose to shut down.

Step 4: Press and hold the power button + volume down to enter recovery mode.

Step 5: Select Install from storage device > From phone storage > P2Q.ozip to upgrade.

Step 6: Wait for the system upgrade to reach 100 percent ( which Realme say will take about 3 minutes) and then select Reboot.

Similar to OnePlus, Realme is among the few OEMs which have a rollback process to Android 9 Pie, should something go wrong. You can head here to run through the process of reverting to Android Pie.

Realme is also aware of a few known issues with the new software, which you can have a look at here. We recommend you go through this list before you think of trying out the new build.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on the Vivo Nex S

Step 1: You can download the firmware package for your Vivo Nex S here.

Step 2: Copy the firmware package to the root directory of your phone's internal storage.

Step 3: Click on the software package, then select “Start Upgrade” when prompted.

Step 4: Wait for the upgrade to be completed.

Though the installation process set up by Vivo is fairly simple, Vivo doesn't really want early adopters to get on board just yet, so you will have to proceed with caution.

If you do run into trouble, there is a roll-back process in place which will require you to sideload the Android Pie zip package and install it again.

Note: There are a few known issues of the software which are listed here.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on the Asus Zenfone 5Z

Step 1: Download the Android Q firmware file here onto your Windows PC.

Step 2: Ensure that the battery level on your phone is higher than 20 percent and then hold down the Power and Volume Up button simultaneously until the device reboots.

Step 3: Upon reboot, you’ll see Fastboot Mode appear on the fourth line on the screen. Connect your ZenFone 5Z to your PC via a USB cable now.

Step 4: Decompress the Android Q image file.

Step 5: Double click on “update_image.bat,” and it will start the flash image command. Do not unplug the USB cable and ensure a stable connection between your ZenFone 5Z and PC during the flashing process.

Step 6: When the flash finishes, a ‘Download Complete’ message will appear on the terminal. Hit the Enter key on the keyboard to restart your ZenFone 5Z.

Asus too has a roll-back process in place which can be accessed here, should there be an issue.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.