Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android Q Beta: Here's how to download and install it on your smartphone

The new Android Q Beta including features like system-wide dark mode and improved gestures.

tech2 News StaffMay 08, 2019 14:54:49 IST

Android Q beta 3 is now available on more devices than any previous version of Android beta. A full release is only expected later this year, but Google wants more people to get involved this time and try out all the new features that the tech giant has to offer with Android 10.

At Google I/O 2019, we saw several Android Q updates being announced, including changes like dark mode and improved gestures.

As part of the said announcements, Google also said that the Android Q Beta 3 will now be available on 15 partner devices from 12 different OEMs. A list which includes a number of phones which are rather popular in India — OnePlus 6T, Nokia 8.1, Realme 3 Pro, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Vivo Nex S and all the Pixel devices so far.

But how does one install the latest public beta of Android Q on each of these devices? Well, let's get to that.

Android Q Beta: Heres how to download and install it on your smartphone

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

Backing up your device is critical

Before you get started, open up your settings, navigate to “System,” and backup your device. Once you hit 'Backup' you will be prompted if your phone is set to back up its data. If the setting is on, it does a good job of informing you when you last backed up your phone’s most important stuff to your Google Drive account. If this feature isn’t activated, you might want to turn it on.

If you are backing up your data for the first time, it will take a while, but if things go wrong with Android Q, you’ll be happy that your apps, messages, photos and videos, call history is ready for you to download should you need to roll back to Android 9 Pie.

Installing Android Q Beta on a Pixel device

Switching to the Beta program is almost effortless if you have a Pixel device — Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL.

Pixel owners can simply enroll in the beta by simply logging in with a Google account, then selecting the compatible device on which they’d like to install the beta. You’ll get an OTA update, just like you normally would for stable versions of Android.

Once you click “Enroll,” you’ll eventually get an update notification on the enrolled device that a system update is ready. You may want to manually check for a system update in order for it to fetch the beta software, but it usually doesn’t take too long for it to be ready for download.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Tech2/Prannoy Palav

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Tech2/Prannoy Palav

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on a OnePlus 6/6T

Step 1: First download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server, which can be found here. (zip package for OnePlus 6 users)
Step 2: Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.
Step 3: Head over to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Head to Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Click upgrade and wait for the upgrade to complete to 100 percent.
Step 4: Once the upgrade is complete, you'll have to restart your phone.
Step 5: Your phone will automatically boot into recovery mode to format user data, it will then reboot again once the formatting is complete. That's all.

You will need to bear in mind that there are a few known bugs which OnePlus has already listed on its forum page. You could refer to the same page for steps to roll back to Android 9 Pie should you run into any trouble.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on a Nokia 8.1

The Nokia 8.1. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The Nokia 8.1. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

HMD Global want's you to bear in mind that this upgrade is not particularly meant for the early adopter but more for developers and advanced users. Nokia doesn’t offer rollback to Pie yet (should be available by 16 May) and failure in flashing the device may even render the phone unusable. Before installing, you might want to do run through the terms of service.

Step 1: To download the latest Android Q Beta 3 on your Nokia 8.1, you'll first have to register here.
Step 2: Once registered and signed-in, enter your IMEI number, Network Operator and the Country/Region details in the provided fields.
Step 3: Download the update and copy it your phone's local storage to be able to flash it.
Step 4: Press and hold the power button + volume down to enter recovery mode.
Step 5: Select Install from storage device > From phone storage > Select the downloaded zip file to upgrade.
Step 6: Once the upgrade is complete, you'll have to restart your phone.

Note: At the moment, the Android Q beta is available only via sideloading (flashing) and is supported for models: TA-1119, TA-1121 and TA-1128, with the 00WW software image.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on a Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro. Image: tech2

The Realme 3 Pro. Image: tech2

Ensure you have at least 3 GB of available storage space on your phone and a minimum of 30 percent available battery on your phone before proceeding with the steps.

Step 1: Download the latest ROM upgrade package from the link here.
Step 2: Copy ROM upgrade package (P2Q.ozip) to mobile phone storage.
Step 3: Press the power button and choose to shut down.
Step 4: Press and hold the power button + volume down to enter recovery mode.
Step 5: Select Install from storage device > From phone storage > P2Q.ozip to upgrade.
Step 6: Wait for the system upgrade to reach 100 percent ( which Realme say will take about 3 minutes) and then select Reboot.

Similar to OnePlus, Realme is among the few OEMs which have a rollback process to Android 9 Pie, should something go wrong. You can head here to run through the process of reverting to Android Pie.

Realme is also aware of a few known issues with the new software, which you can have a look at here. We recommend you go through this list before you think of trying out the new build.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on the Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex S. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patne

Vivo Nex S. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patne

Step 1: You can download the firmware package for your Vivo Nex S here.
Step 2: Copy the firmware package to the root directory of your phone's internal storage.
Step 3: Click on the software package, then select “Start Upgrade” when prompted.
Step 4: Wait for the upgrade to be completed.

Though the installation process set up by Vivo is fairly simple, Vivo doesn't really want early adopters to get on board just yet, so you will have to proceed with caution.

If you do run into trouble, there is a roll-back process in place which will require you to sideload the Android Pie zip package and install it again.

Note: There are a few known issues of the software which are listed here.

Installing Android Q Beta 3 on the Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Step 1: Download the Android Q firmware file here onto your Windows PC.
Step 2: Ensure that the battery level on your phone is higher than 20 percent and then hold down the Power and Volume Up button simultaneously until the device reboots.
Step 3: Upon reboot, you’ll see Fastboot Mode appear on the fourth line on the screen. Connect your ZenFone 5Z to your PC via a USB cable now.
Step 4: Decompress the Android Q image file.
Step 5: Double click on “update_image.bat,” and it will start the flash image command. Do not unplug the USB cable and ensure a stable connection between your ZenFone 5Z and PC during the flashing process.
Step 6: When the flash finishes, a ‘Download Complete’ message will appear on the terminal. Hit the Enter key on the keyboard to restart your ZenFone 5Z.

Asus too has a roll-back process in place which can be accessed here, should there be an issue.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell


also see

Android Q

Android Q: OnePlus 6T to Realme 3 Pro, 15 non-Google phones receiving the latest beta

May 08, 2019
Android Q: OnePlus 6T to Realme 3 Pro, 15 non-Google phones receiving the latest beta
Google I/O 2019 What to expect: Pixel 3a, Android Q, Stadia, smart home updates and more

Google IO 2019

Google I/O 2019 What to expect: Pixel 3a, Android Q, Stadia, smart home updates and more

May 03, 2019
Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about the new features coming to Android Q

Google

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about the new features coming to Android Q

May 08, 2019
Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Honor View 20: 'Mid range' phones face budget flagships

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Honor View 20: 'Mid range' phones face budget flagships

May 08, 2019
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL announced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, 15 May availability

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL announced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, 15 May availability

May 07, 2019
Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Apr 29, 2019

science

Starlink: SpaceX to launch dozens more 'test' internet satellites on 15 May

Satellite Internet

Starlink: SpaceX to launch dozens more 'test' internet satellites on 15 May

May 08, 2019
Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

Satellite Internet

Space race to bring satellite internet to the world may be five to ten years away

May 08, 2019
Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019