Taiwanese electronics giant Asus has today announced new editions to its ZenBook lineup of laptops with the New ZenBook 13/14/15 and also the Exclusive ZenBook Edition 30 at Computex 2019. The ZenBook Edition 30 is symbolic to Asus' 30th anniversary and among other special things, it also features hand-crafted genuine Italian leather lid cover.

ZenBook 13/14/15 Specs

Asus says that the new ZenBook's feature the smallest footprints in their class which has been made possible with the frameless NanoEdge displays. As the model numbers indicate, the new ZenBooks come in screen sizes of 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch. Asus claims that the ZenBooks have a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio which could certainly make for an immersive viewing experience. All the ZenBooks have FHD resolution displays.

The ZenBooks also retains the ScreenPad 2.0, which is a display in place of a trackpad, and it now has a larger 5.65-inch touchscreen that offers many new features and benefits, as per Asus.

Remember that laptop with a screen in lieu of a touchpad? Well, @asus has just given it an upgrade. #ScreenPad2 now adds support for sheets, slides and documents. It’s available on the entire #ZenBook line as well as on the #Vivobook S14/15 pic.twitter.com/PUFmamXIHD — Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019

The ZenBook has an aluminium chassis Zen-inspired spun-metal finish on the lid. The laptops weigh from 1.22 kg to 1.65 kg depending on what configuration and model you take. The company says that the ASUS ErgoLift hinge design gives the user ease in typing and also helps in cooling of the device.

From a processing standpoint, the new ZenBooks feature the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors along with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. The ZenBook 15 has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Memory options include up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSDs.

Connectivity options include gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1 Type-C port, 2X USB 2.0 Type-A port, HDMI, 3.5 mm jack, and a micro-SD card reader. The devices are powered by a 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery.

ASUS ZenBook 13 (UX334) ASUS ZenBook 4 (UX434) ASUS ZenBook 15 (UX534) Processor Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i5-8265U Intel Core i5-8265U Intel Core i5-8265U Display 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display, optional touchscreen 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3820 x 2160) NanoEdge display Operating System Windows 10 Pro/Home Windows 10 Pro/Home Windows 10 Pro/Home Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX250 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q Memory 8GB / 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 onboard Storage 1TB PCIe 3.0 or 512GB/256GB PCIe 3.0 1TB PCIe 3.0 or 512GB/256GB PCIe 3.0 1TB PCIe 3.0 or 512GB/256GB PCIe 3.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band gigabit-class 802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band gigabit-class 802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band gigabit-class 802.11ac) Bluetooth® 5.0 Bluetooth® 5.0 Bluetooth® 5.0 Interfaces USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (display support) USB Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps) USB Gen 2 Type-A (Up to 10Gbps) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps) USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps) HDMI HDMI HDMI Micro SD reader Micro SD reader SD card readers Audio combo jack Audio combo jack Audio combo jack Touchpad 5.65-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display 5.65-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display - Audio ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system, certified by Harman Kardon ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system, certified by Harman Kardon 120W power adapter, plug type: ø4 (mm) Battery 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Dimensions 30.2 x 18.9 x 1.79cm 31.9 x 19.9 x 1.69cm 35.4 x 22 x 1.89cm Weight With standard display: 1.22kg With standard display: 1.26kg With anti-glare display: 1.55kg

With standard display: 1.65kg

ZenBook Edition 30

The ZenBook 30 is a limited edition device which celebrates the 30 year anniversary of Asus. The internals of the device are the same as the new ZenBooks. However, on the outside we see lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather.

Next up, we have #ZenScreenTouch. A portable display from @asus that connects to your phone, tablet or PC via micro-HDMI or USB-C. It even has built-in speakers. pic.twitter.com/cpSor9bZ0J — Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019

The logo on the lid is 18-karat rose-gold-plated. Apart from that, you will also get a leather-look box and mouse pad, and a genuine-leather sleeve. It also comes with a touch-screen display instead of a normal trackpad.

.@ASUS 30th anniversary laptop is apparently the world’s smallest, no-compromise 13-inch device. It’s powered by an @intel i7 chip and an @nvidia MX250 GPU. That’s actually not bad for an ultrabook. #ZenBook #Edition30 pic.twitter.com/J59PjRf9xl — Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 27, 2019

Pricing and availability

Asus will announce the pricing and availability of the new laptops shortly. They should be making their way to the Indian markets as well.

