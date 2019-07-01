tech2 News Staff

Last month, Asus launched its flagship smartphone in India — Asus 6Z. This is the same smartphone that was launched in Brazil a few weeks ago but as the Asus Zenfone 6. However, after a trademark dispute in India, and an order by Delhi High Court, the device had to be rebranded to Asus 6Z.

On 28 June, the lowest variant of the Asus 6Z — 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage — went on sale on Flipkart. However, today (1 July), for the first time, the higher variants of the smartphone — 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage — will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 12 pm.

Head over to our detailed review of the Asus 6z.

Asus 6Z pricing

The Asus 6Z's 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 34,999, whereas the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 39,999 in India. The 6 GB + 64 GB variant, on the other hand, retails at Rs 31,999, and is already available for purchase.

Asus 6Z specifications and features

The newly launched smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 1,080x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Asus 6Z is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

(Also Read: Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon 855 sporting flagships)

In terms of camera, it is equipped with a motorised rotating camera of 48 MP primary sensor coupled with 13 MP secondary ultra wide angle camera. Unlike many premium smartphones, this phone does not have an in display fingerprint sensor instead, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

Asus 6Z houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.