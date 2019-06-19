Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
Asus 6Z with 48 MP flip camera to launch today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Asus 6Z will compete with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20. Here's what to expect from the smartphone.

tech2 News StaffJun 19, 2019 08:23:43 IST

Last month, at an event in Spain, Asus launched the Zenfone 6, which comes with a 48 MP flip camera and a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The smartphone is now being released in India, except, as ordered by the Delhi High Court, it will be rebranded as the Asus 6Z in the country.

Asus 6Z with 48 MP flip camera to launch today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

The Asus Z6. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

Asus is hosting a launch event in New Delhi today, that is 19 June. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST. You can tune into the launch via the live stream on Asus' official YouTube channel or through their Facebook page. The live stream video is embedded below.

In case you have a busy day ahead of you, you can head to the live stream link now and tap on the 'Set a Reminder' on the bottom left of the video. This will notify you a few minutes before the live stream begins.

Asus 6Z: What to expect

As to what to expect, we already know, that the Asus 6Z will pack in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, with 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.1-based storage. This is paired with a 5,000 mAh battery for what ASUS is promising is 2-day battery life. The phone supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 tech (18 W) for fast charging.

The Asus Z6. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

The Asus Z6. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display, which is notch free and is available in an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the OnePlus 7 duo, which are one of the close competitors of the Asus 6Z, this is an IPS LCD display, which means it’s not likely to be as contrasty. Display brightness goes up to 600 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It’s also 100 percent DCI-P3 rated, which means it can show about as many colours as the iPhone XR. The phone runs ZenUI 6, an update to existing ZenUI that’s based on Android Pie.

In terms of connectivity, you get USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and a triple-slot SIM slot. You also get stereo speakers, and praise be, a headphone jack and a notification LED.

The most exciting feature, though, is the camera.

The Asus 6Z sports a Sony IMX 586 sensor that’s rated to 48 MP – just as it is on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Unlike on the OnePlus 7 duo, this camera generates full 48 MP images and not 12 MP binned images. The lens aperture is a relatively larger f/1.79. Paired with this is a secondary 13 MP unit that has a 125º field of view.

