Asus 6Z launch live: The smartphone will feature a 48 MP flip camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC

tech2 News StaffJun 19, 2019 11:53:09 IST

Get all the blow by blow update from the Asus 6Z India launch event here.

After launching the Asus 6Z in Spain last month, the company is now bringing the smartphone to the Indian market. Asus is launching the smartphone in New Delhi on 19 June at 12.30 pm IST and will be live streaming the event.

Asus 6Z: Specifications and features

As to what to expect, we already know, that the Asus 6Z will pack in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, with 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.1-based storage. This is paired with a 5,000 mAh battery and ASUS is promising a 2-day battery life on it. The phone supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 tech (18 W) for fast charging.

Asus 6Z launch live: The smartphone will feature a 48 MP flip camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC

The Asus Z6. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display, which is notch free and is available in an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the display on the OnePlus 7, which is one of the close competitors, Asus 6Z has an IPS LCD display, which means it’s not likely to be as contrasty. Display brightness goes up to 600 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It’s also 100 percent DCI-P3 rated, which means it can show about as many colours as the iPhone XR. The phone runs ZenUI 6, an update to existing ZenUI that’s based on Android 9 Pie.

In terms of connectivity, you get USB-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and a triple-slot SIM slot. You also get stereo speakers, and praise be, a headphone jack and a notification LED.

The most exciting feature, though, is the camera.

The Asus 6Z sports a Sony IMX 586 sensor that’s rated to 48 MP – just as it is on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Unlike on the OnePlus 7 duo, this camera generates full 48 MP images and not 12 MP binned images. The lens aperture is a relatively larger f/1.79. Paired with this is a secondary 13 MP unit that has a 125º field of view.

    LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

    • 11:59 (IST)

      For anyone who is still confused about why the Asus Zenfone 6 is being launched as the Asus 6Z in India: A company called Telecare Network recently petitioned the Delhi High Court stating that ASUS infringed on its ZenMobile trademark, and the court sided with Telecare, banning ASUS from using its familiar ZenFone branding in India. So Asus had to drop the Zenfone from the name of the device, and call it Asus 6Z. More details here. 

    • 11:55 (IST)

      Hey guys, welcome! The Asus 6Z is finally launching in India today. Stay tuned for bumper to bumper updates from the launch event!

