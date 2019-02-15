tech2 News Staff

YouTube is celebrating its champagne birthday! 14 on 14th!

On 14 February 2005, three former Paypal employees — Steve Chen, Jawed Karim, and Chad Hurley – got together to launch a video streaming website, that we all now love (most times), and call YouTube.

At this point, the popularity of the video streaming platform is not news. It is the second largest search engine, and is a go-to platform for millions of people who are looking for videos.

Sometimes I wonder that if I had to explain what YouTube is – how it has millions of users with billions of videos with millions of views on them – to a person who lived a 100 year ago, how will I do that?

How will I ever explain that in the age of YouTube, we not only fight for water, oil, land, power, and money, we also fight for viewers and subscribers. Hint: the T-Series vs PewDiePie subscriber war!

For months now, there has been a nail-biting race between Indian music company, T-Series and Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg to win the title of the numero uno YouTube channel, with the most number of subscribers.

This race has been cut-throat since September last year, when suddenly on a Saturday, T-Series' subscriber base was threatening to take over PewDiePie's humongous 65 million following.

PewDiePie was tagged as the "King of YouTube" in July 2013 as he reached out to audiences in countries like Sweden, Italy, France and the UK, while also building up a fan base in the United States. For almost five years, he was undefeated. But now, T-series is eyeing the throne, even though it says that it is not in competition with Pewds.

But PewDiePie isn't someone to give up easily and he has an army of fan-following who are ensuring that he stays on top.

Current numbers stand at: PewDiePie at 85,627,366 subs and T-Series at 85,540,724 subs! This is getting nail-biting now.

This effort to keep the throne, soon turned into a campaign. PewDiePie uploaded a diss track against the music label on October 2018, ‘Bitch Lasagna’ stirred mixed reactions from viewers. (Be warned: The lyrics aren't really kid-friendly) While some took the song sportingly, many Indian YouTubers found it distasteful. Indian YouTuber Carryminati uploaded his own diss track titled ‘Bye PewDiePie’.

In December 2018, YouTube star Mr Beast launched a poll on Twitter which asked fans whether a collaboration with the Paul brothers (Jake and Logan) should take place as a means to aid the gamer. PewDiePie acknowledged the poll and replied saying, “I wonder if Logan Paul would do it. I wonder. Could we put our differences aside? Come on Logan, what’s it gonna be? That’s right, I’m that desperate - I’ll take any help I can get.”

Dear @Pewdiepie, Your time of darkness will reveal an unlikely ally. The Logang is coming ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eI3zFfKYX7 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 5, 2018

Clearly Mr Beast did great work here, in a few days, PewDiePie increased its gap with T-Series to 180k. That was also because YouTube apparently cleared some bot followers. The move resulted in T-Series losing about 2,00,000 subscribers while PewDiePie's count was reduced by 40,000 followers.

YouTube went thru and deleted bot accounts and the sub gap is 180k bigger 1st = poods hourly sub count

2nd = tseries hourly sub count pic.twitter.com/O8PHboXVVo — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 14, 2018

Then, we stepped into 2019 thinking all that subscriber-base battle is over, but few weeks ago, at the Super Bowl 2019, the battle hit a whole new level. MrBeast appeared at the game with his friends wearing “Subscribe to PewDiePie” shirts, pulling off a unique internet campaign to gain more followers. The pictures managed to appear a couple of times on screen and even made it to the official account of ESPN.

WE MADE IT ON THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/il1E4ie94Y — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 3, 2019

Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

At this point, PewDiePie had close to 83.9 million subscribers, with T-Series on 83.8 million.

And the latest hit is as new as today's. Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye posted a video link on his channel asking users to subscribe to PewDiePie.

Today (and by that I mean, at the time of writing this story) PewDiePie has over 85 million subscribers. T-Series has over 85 million subscribers of its own. The difference? 86k additional followers on PewDiePie's side and that number is changing.

If it hasn't already struck you, the fact that, this battle is between a company with thousands of employees and one person, is what makes it really interesting. We are glad for this entertaining battle, which is as entertaining as YouTube itself. Keep at it you guys. (Little extra woohoos for T-Series though! Hindustani khoon :D) Who's side are you on? Let us know.

Meanwhile, Happy 14th Birthday, YouTube!

