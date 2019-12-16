Monday, December 16, 2019Back to
As if 64 MP and 108 MP cameras weren't enough, Samsung is planning a 144 MP camera sensor

There is no clarity on when a smartphone sporting a 144 MP camera will be out commercially.


tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2019 18:32:33 IST

The megapixel war among smartphone makers is going to intensify in the near future. As if getting 64 MP and 108 MP camera sporting smartphones wasn't ridiculous enough this year, Samsung is now planning to make an even denser sensor.

Samsung is reportedly planning to make a 144 MP sensor, according to a tweet from tipster Ice Universe who is known for their Samsung-related speculations. The tipster has shared what looks like technical diagrams talking about 14 nm FinFET technology migration. According to the diagram, for CMOS camera sensors over 100 MP, the 14 nm process is an ideal one. This process is for making camera sensors and not the SoCs per se.

As if 64 MP and 108 MP cameras werent enough, Samsung is planning a 144 MP camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Image: Kaushal/Tech2

The report in GizmoChina states that Samsung will be using 14 nm FinFET process to develop sensors greater than 100 MP. Care will also be taken to ensure that the power consumption of the camera sensor is kept under control.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed or denied anything, and neither have more technical details about this sensor been revealed.

Samsung is said to have presented the 14 nm FinFET process optimised for imaging applications at the International Electron Device Meeting (IEDM) last week.

There is no clarity on when a smartphone sporting a 144 MP camera will be out commercially.

In August this year, Samsung officially launched its 108 MP image sensor called ISOCELL Bright HMX. This sensor makes use of 0.8 μm-sized pixels and as per the company, it will allow smartphones to click DSLR-like pictures. Xiaomi has already announced the Mi Note 10 sporting this very sensor, which is speculated to come to India soon. 

The 1.33-inch size sensor comes with Smart ISO mechanism where it automatically adjusts according to the illumination of the environment. It switches to low ISO in a bright environment to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs and in a low light environment, it switches to high ISO to capture a less noisy and clearer picture. The HMX supports 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps) video recording.

