Even before they had launched the iPhone 14 series to a lot of fanfare at the Far Out event, Apple had started preparing for their second fall event, which is scheduled to take place in October. At their October event, Apple will be focusing on a bunch of new iPads, a couple of Macs and the new generation of iOS and macOS.

As of writing this article, the details about Apple’s upcoming October event are still scarce. What we do know is that they are likely to continue with the same format as that of the Far Out event – the launch presentation will be a preshot video sequence, which will be screened at Apple Park, Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, and a few selected content creators will be invited for an in-person viewing of the latest and greatest from Apple.

We take a look at the devices and other major upgrades that we should be expecting Apple to showcase and launch at their October event.

The New iPad Pro

This is perhaps going to be the most anticipated announcement for this event. For a long time, there have been rumours floating around of two new M2-powered iPads, called the iPad Pro.

There will be an 11-inch iPad Pro with an LCD display and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with miniLED display. Apple is also planning to bring the MagSafe connection to the new iPad Pros. Furthermore, the M2-powered iPad Pros are slated to get far better battery life, much more efficient than we have seen on any iPad before.

10th generation iPad

The 10th Gen iPad, which leaks have codenamed J272 is also set for a launch. Apparently, it will feature a Type-C port instead of Lightning and will feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display.

We can expect a slight screen increase to 10.5 inches or even 10.9 inches. As for the internals, we suspect Apple will be using the A14 Bionic SoCs for the 10th Gen iPad.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura

iPadOS 16 was supposed to be launched iOS16 and WatchOS 9 when the new iPhones 14 series and the new Apple Watches were introduced. But because Apple needed more time to refine the Stage Manager in iPadOS 16, the launch of the update to the iPad’s operating system was pushed to the October event.

iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will share many features, with Stage Manager being the most important one. The main highlight of the new operating systems, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura is to provide a better multitasking experience and further improve the user experience between different products of the Apple ecosystem.

New M2 Macs

Apple had announced that they are working on the new Mac Pro and that fans of Apple should expect a number of new Mac devices. We should be expecting the next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, to be announced during the October event. By spring 2023, Apple will also be launching a couple of Mac laptops with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

There is also a strong possibility of Apple launching a Mac Mini with the second generation of Apple silicon.

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

Rumours suggest that Apple might finally reveal the Apple Mixed Reality Headset during Apple’s October event. However, it will only be unveiled at the event. Apple is likely to start selling the Mixed Reality Headset in 2023.