Apple's new iOS 13 feature will realign your eyeballs when you're on a FaceTime call

The new FaceTime Attention Correction feature on iOS 13 works only on the iPhone XS and XS Max.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 18:33:18 IST

Apple has released iOS 13 beta 3 and iPadOS 13 updates for developers, allowing them a chance to check out the latest changes before the update arrives as part of a public release.

The newest update is minor compared to the second beta, introducing a few cosmetic changes, as well as subtle tweaks that attempt to improve the user experience.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS 13 beta 3 does include a new pop-up screen for the Screen Recordings feature, a teaser image for the upcoming Apple Arcade subscription service and an interesting new 'FaceTime Attention Correction' feature for the iPhone XS and XS Max.

For the feature that Apple likes to call 'FaceTime Attention Correction', the company resorts to some kind of image manipulation to correct the fact that your eyes are peeled to the screen and not the camera. This results in realistic-looking fake eye contact between the FaceTime video callers.

There's also a new animation for Split View on iPadOS 13 to let you know which window you are typing on.

If you watched Apple’s WWDC keynote, you know about all the highlights of iOS 13 and iPadOS, including new features like Dark Mode, a redesigned volume HUD, a new Reminders app, a Photos app overhaul with new editting tools and plenty of smaller performance enhancements.

It’s not really a massive overhaul, but it does appear to address many pain points of earlier releases without trying to fix anything that wasn’t broken. That said, you will have to bear in mind that this is just a beta, and there will be issues that might need reporting.

Also Read: How to install the iOS 13 and iPad OS public beta on your iPhone and iPad

