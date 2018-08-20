Apple is all set to unveil an entry-level MacBook device that will be priced at $1,200 or about Rs 83,700. The main reason why these MacBooks have a lower price tag is that they come with slightly underpowered 14 nm Kaby Lake processors from Intel. It is expected that Apple will unveil this new entry-level MacBook alongside the new iPhone lineup in September. However, the same report has also stated that this MacBook could, in fact, be the next-gen MacBook Air.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple actually wanted to launch the MacBook Air earlier, but was faced with some production delays in Intel's 10nm chipsets. Apple has now revised the lineup with 14nm Kaby lake processors from Intel.

Earlier this year, there was also a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed that Apple is planning a lower cost MacBook Air coming later this year, reiterating those claims again in June and July. The current MacBook Air line-up’s design is as old as it gets, with huge bezels surrounding a low 900p-resolution display.

Apart from the new MacBook, it would seem that Apple will also be releasing a new 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro lineup featuring ultra-thin bezels and no home button. The report also added that Apple has no future plans for the iPad mini and that it will continue to sell the iPad Mini 4 alongside the new iPad and iPad Pro models.

Also, Apple will be launching the AirPower mat which can charge the Phone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously for an expected price of at $150.

However, the real talking points will be about the new iPhone lineup that is expected in September. As per earlier reports, we might see a new iPhone X Plus along with a newer and upgraded version of the iPhone X. There will also be an affordable iPhone X-like variant which will have an LCD display instead of an OLED and is expected to cost around $600.