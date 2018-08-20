Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 August, 2018 09:38 IST

Apple's new entry-level MacBook could be the new MacBook Air and cost $1,200

The current MacBook Air line-up’s design is as old as it gets, with huge bezels and a 900p-resolution display.

Apple is all set to unveil an entry-level MacBook device that will be priced at $1,200 or about Rs 83,700. The main reason why these MacBooks have a lower price tag is that they come with slightly underpowered 14 nm Kaby Lake processors from Intel. It is expected that Apple will unveil this new entry-level MacBook alongside the new iPhone lineup in September. However, the same report has also stated that this MacBook could, in fact, be the next-gen MacBook Air.

The Apple MacBook Air.

The Apple MacBook Air.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple actually wanted to launch the MacBook Air earlier, but was faced with some production delays in Intel's 10nm chipsets. Apple has now revised the lineup with 14nm Kaby lake processors from Intel.

Earlier this year, there was also a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed that Apple is planning a lower cost MacBook Air coming later this year, reiterating those claims again in June and July. The current MacBook Air line-up’s design is as old as it gets, with huge bezels surrounding a low 900p-resolution display.

Apart from the new MacBook, it would seem that Apple will also be releasing a new 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro lineup featuring ultra-thin bezels and no home button. The report also added that Apple has no future plans for the iPad mini and that it will continue to sell the iPad Mini 4 alongside the new iPad and iPad Pro models.

Also, Apple will be launching the AirPower mat which can charge the  Phone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously for an expected price of at $150.

However, the real talking points will be about the new iPhone lineup that is expected in September. As per earlier reports, we might see a new iPhone X Plus along with a newer and upgraded version of the iPhone X. There will also be an affordable iPhone X-like variant which will have an LCD display instead of an OLED and is expected to cost around $600.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Apple Car

Apple Cars to become a reality by 2023, predicts former KGI analyst Ming Chi Kuo

Aug 16, 2018

Face ID

Apple gets a fresh patent for facial recognition with gesture controls on Mac

Aug 08, 2018

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air to be finally refreshed? Leak reveals upgrades to the line-up

Aug 17, 2018

Snapdragon

Leaked Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 benchmark figures are surprisingly low

Aug 17, 2018

iPhone

6.1-inch iPhone to get dual SIM support but may arrive only in China: Report

Aug 06, 2018

Foxconn

Apple supplier Foxconn reports a surprising drop in second quarterly profits

Aug 14, 2018

science

Energia

3 top executives of Russian space company Energia arrested for alleged fraud

Aug 20, 2018

Scientific Temper Day

National Scientific Temper Day: Remembering our 'duty' to develop a spirit of inquiry

Aug 20, 2018

Sleeping pods

Saudi Arabia introduces free sleeping pods for this year's Haj pilgrims

Aug 19, 2018

Parker Probe

Parker Solar Probe: Mission on scheduled path, heading towards Venus now: NASA

Aug 19, 2018