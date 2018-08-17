Apple may finally be moving the MacBook Air line-up forwards with a speculated refresh that is rumoured to be released this year.

According to a report by DigiTimes, a new macOS powered laptop is on its way.

“Quanta's shipments are expected to also rise above 10 million units in the fourth quarter thanks to orders for Apple's new inexpensive notebooks,” the Digitimes Research reads. Quanta Computers are suppliers of Apple MacBooks.

Further, earlier this year, there was also a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed that Apple is planning a lower cost MacBook Air coming later this year, reiterating those claims again in June and July.

Then, Forbes spotted a report by Money.udn, which reveals, “Apple switching out the fifth generation Broadwell Intel chips for the more up to date eighth generation Kaby Lake silicon. That could be part of a brand new laptop range, a new model in the MacBook line-up, or a refresh of the MacBook Air to allow it to keep pace with today’s laptop.”

The current MacBook Air line-up’s design is as old as it gets, with huge bezels surrounding a low 900p-resolution display. The laptops are powered by 5th-generation Intel processors, whereas the new MacBook Pros have moved on to 8th-generation chips. About time to bridge the gap?