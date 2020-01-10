Friday, January 10, 2020Back to
Apple's iPhone sales reportedly increased by 18 percent in December in China

iPhone sales in China stagnated after 2015, due to factors like longer upgrade cycles, competition from Chinese rivals.


ReutersJan 10, 2020 16:05:40 IST

Sales of Apple Inc’s iPhone in China in December jumped more than 18 percent year on year, government data showed on Thursday.

China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year in late January, a major gift-giving holiday.

Apple shipped roughly 3.2 million phones in China in December, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Reuters calculations showed.

That was up from 2.7 million a year earlier.

(Also read: Apple may soon starting selling iPhones on a subscription model: Report)

Apples iPhone sales reportedly increased by 18 percent in December in China

Image: Reuters

After a peak period in 2015, iPhone sales in China stagnated due to factors including longer upgrade cycles and competition from Chinese rivals. Sales of phones from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd have boomed while overseas the company has faced political pressure from Washington over its technology.

In the third quarter of 2019, Huawei accounted for 42 percent of new phone shipments in China, according to research firm IDC.

Throughout 2019, Apple offered discounts and financing schemes aimed at boosting sales in China.

In the company’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook suggested that such initiatives were successful in attracting more Chinese consumers.

Apple is scheduled to release its next quarterly financial report in late January.

(Also read: Apple iPhone XR assembled in India shown off by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad)

