Mehul Reuben Das

Apple will be launching the much anticipated iPhone 14 series this week. In most countries, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be readily available right after launch. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, will be available on September 16, if certain reports are to be believed.

In India, the iPhones will certainly be coming a little later than most of the world. However, the new iPhone 14 series, specifically the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have to disable one significant new feature.

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to have a satellite connectivity feature, that allows users to directly connect to an overhead satellite and act as a satellite phone. Although Apple will not allow users to use the internet, or place long and proper calls using this connectivity, it will allow users to send out distress messages during emergencies, when they are in an area that has no teleconnectivity from local service providers.

In order for this feature to work, telecommunication services providers need to partner up with satellite communication providers, just like T-Mobile has done with SpaceX.

In India, however, private consumers are barred by law to own and use a satellite phone, as it would be detrimental to national security. That is why the concept of satellite phones never really took off here. Only sanctioned search and rescue teams and defence personnel can use satellite phones that too in certain situations. The use of this technology is heavily regulated. That is why you’ll see survival equipment that includes this technology isn’t readily available to normal consumers.

When Apple brings their iPhone 14 Pro series to India, they will have to disable the satellite connectivity feature. Now, although the hardware that facilitates this feature may be present in all the devices, the feature will be turned off either through the use of software, or by a special switch, or both.

Moreover, even if someone manages to get their hands on a device where the feature is unlocked, they will not be able to use the feature in India, as service providers will not be partnering up with satellite communication providers.