Saturday, June 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

An analyst with Japanese investment bank Mizuho Securities has said iPhone 11 will 'Struggle' and be a 'Yawner'.

tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2019 10:34:40 IST

If you had great expectations for the iPhone 11 then you might be in for a rude awakening as a new report has stated that the iPhone 11 will 'Struggle' and be a 'Yawner'.

iPhone 11 will lack novelty for consumers says an analyst in Japans Mizuho Securities

Apple iPhone 11 render.

An analyst with Japanese investment bank Mizuho Securities has said that the 2019 iPhone will be a device which will “lack novelty” for consumers. In a note shared with AppleInsider, the analyst says not to expect the specifications of the device to be much better. The device is said to have the same resolution, minor changes in the processor, no 5G, no 3D sensors on the back and no 3D touch.

The changes that will be noticeable will quite likely be the polarizing square camera cutout at the back and slightly slimmer bezels. The third camera which will be included in the square camera bump will be an ultra-wide lens with 120 degrees field of view.

"We think the iPhone will struggle for two straight years, which would be a rare occurrence for the company," the firm said.

Recently as many as three new sets of iPhone 11 case renders have landed online over the past couple of days, offering more evidence that Apple will indeed go ahead with the controversial rear camera design.

Citing "trusted sources in China", SonnyDickson.com has posted a pair of the case renders that back up the rumoured new design, complete with large, square camera cutouts and device dimensions for the proposed 'iPhone XI' and 'iPhone XI Max' models.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Pixel 4

Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked

Jun 14, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked
Apple reportedly in talks to acquire a portion of Intel’s modem business

Apple

Apple reportedly in talks to acquire a portion of Intel’s modem business

Jun 12, 2019
Germany raises a mammoth $7.4 billion from its 5G mobile spectrum auction

5G

Germany raises a mammoth $7.4 billion from its 5G mobile spectrum auction

Jun 13, 2019
New iPhone XR 2 leaks hint at dual a rear camera setup and 6.1-inch display

iPhone

New iPhone XR 2 leaks hint at dual a rear camera setup and 6.1-inch display

Jun 03, 2019
Price of 5G spectrum in India 30-40% higher than global rates: Telecom industry body COAI

NewsTracker

Price of 5G spectrum in India 30-40% higher than global rates: Telecom industry body COAI

Jun 04, 2019
Realme will launch its first 5G smartphone later this year, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme

Realme will launch its first 5G smartphone later this year, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Jun 07, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019