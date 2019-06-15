tech2 News Staff

If you had great expectations for the iPhone 11 then you might be in for a rude awakening as a new report has stated that the iPhone 11 will 'Struggle' and be a 'Yawner'.

An analyst with Japanese investment bank Mizuho Securities has said that the 2019 iPhone will be a device which will “lack novelty” for consumers. In a note shared with AppleInsider, the analyst says not to expect the specifications of the device to be much better. The device is said to have the same resolution, minor changes in the processor, no 5G, no 3D sensors on the back and no 3D touch.

The changes that will be noticeable will quite likely be the polarizing square camera cutout at the back and slightly slimmer bezels. The third camera which will be included in the square camera bump will be an ultra-wide lens with 120 degrees field of view.

"We think the iPhone will struggle for two straight years, which would be a rare occurrence for the company," the firm said.

Recently as many as three new sets of iPhone 11 case renders have landed online over the past couple of days, offering more evidence that Apple will indeed go ahead with the controversial rear camera design.

Citing "trusted sources in China", SonnyDickson.com has posted a pair of the case renders that back up the rumoured new design, complete with large, square camera cutouts and device dimensions for the proposed 'iPhone XI' and 'iPhone XI Max' models.

