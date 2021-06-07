tech2 News Staff

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 7 - 11 June this year. The five-day conference will be held online and will be free for all Apple developers. The livestream link will be available on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV app and YouTube at 10.30 pm IST today. As usual, the company will announce the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS on day 1 of the event.

In addition to the software updates, YouTuber Jon Prosser also hinted that the company might launch new MacBook Pro models at the event.

WWDC 2021 keynote: Expectations

iOS 15

As per a previous report, Apple is planning to allow users to set different notifications preferences, like sound or vibration, etc. in iOS 15. The user status can be selected from a new menu that will show on the Lock Screen and Control Center. It will also include options of automatic replies to messages for different user statuses. Currently, Apple allows for auto-reply only when driving.

Another new expected feature is a new menu related to privacy. This menu will show users which apps are silently collecting data about them. This will be in addition to the App Tracking Transparency disclosures that apps make, and we presume that this will likely be tapping into the privacy labels that apps disclose to the Apple App Store.

Another upgrade from Apple might be for iPadOS Home Screen, where it may place widgets onto the home screen.

Coming to iMessage, Apple aims to achieve the status of a social network. Few years down the line, users can expect some changes allowing the app to stand as better contemporary against the likes of WhatsApp. However, there’s no mention of any concrete changes to iMessage currently.

While Apple has upgraded the privacy of its devices in recent years, many iOS apps have been identified that use special trackers to collect and share personal data of the users like their phone numbers and location.

macOS 12, watchOS 8

As per a report by Cnet, the upcoming watchOS 8 update might come with a new blood sugar level monitor. In addition to this, macOS 12 is likely to focus in improving the functions of M1-powered Macs.

New MacBook Pro

Bloomberg recently reported that new MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicone chipset might launch "as soon as this summer".

The report further added that the upcoming models might come with a new design language, Apple Silicone chipsets and updated mini-LED display technology. The upcoming series is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The report suggests that the company might remove the "MacBook Pro" logo from beneath the display. The models are likely to come with ports for HDMI, SD card and MagSafe.

As for the Apple Silicon chipset, it might come with a 10-core design with high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Apple is expected to offer two variations in chips: 16 GPU cores and 32 GPU cores.

As per a report by MacRumors, a 16-inch MacBook Pro has been listed on a Chinese regulatory database site by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic. The listing hints at an A2527 model number and a battery capacity of 8,693 mAh/11.45V.

While other details remain unknown, previous leaks suggest the 2022 MacBook Pro is likely to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. There will be a design change with minimal bezels, and an HDMI port as well as an SD card slot will be included. The new MacBook Pro may also feature MagSafe magnetic charging, which was recently introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

Mac mini M1X

As per the tipster Jon Prosser, Apple might also launch a new Mac mini M1X at the event. Going by the renders shared by the tipster, the Mac mini will come with multiple ports that include four Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one Ethernet port and an HDMI port. The tipster further suggests that the device might come with similar magnetic power connection as the 24-inch iMac M1.

The rumoured Mac mini M1X is expected to come in two-tone colour options.