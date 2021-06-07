tech2 News Staff

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC2021) event will kick off today at 10.30 pm IST. The company is expected to announce the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS during the six-day event. In terms of hardware, Apple is expected to launch the new MacBook Pro models, and a leak also suggests that the Mac mini M1X could also be unveiled. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held online. Notably, the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

WWDC 2021: Where to watch the Apple Event

The event will begin at 10.30 pm IST. You can watch the livestream on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV app and YouTube. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Apple WWDC21: What to expect

iOS 15

As per a previous report, Apple is planning to allow users to set different notifications preferences, like sound or vibration, etc. in iOS 15. The user status can be selected from a new menu that will show on the Lock Screen and Control Center. It will also include options of automatic replies to messages for different user statuses. Currently, Apple allows for auto-reply only when driving.

Another new expected feature is a new menu related to privacy. This menu will show users which apps are silently collecting data about them. This will be in addition to the App Tracking Transparency disclosures that apps make, and we presume that this will likely be tapping into the privacy labels that apps disclose to the Apple App Store.

Another upgrade from Apple might be for iPadOS Home Screen, where it may place widgets onto the home screen.

Coming to iMessage, Apple aims to achieve the status of a social network. Few years down the line, users can expect some changes allowing the app to stand as better contemporary against the likes of WhatsApp. However, there’s no mention of any concrete changes to iMessage currently.

While Apple has upgraded the privacy of its devices in recent years, many iOS apps have been identified that use special trackers to collect and share personal data of the users like their phone numbers and location.

macOS 12, watchOS 8

As per a report by Cnet, the upcoming watchOS 8 update might come with a new blood sugar level monitor. In addition to this, macOS 12 is likely to focus in improving the functions of M1-powered Macs.

New MacBook Pro

As per a report by MacRumors, a 16-inch MacBook Pro has been listed on a Chinese regulatory database site by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic. The listing hints at an A2527 model number and a battery capacity of 8,693 mAh/11.45V.

While other details remain unknown, previous leaks suggest the 2022 MacBook Pro is likely to come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. There will be a design change with minimal bezels, and an HDMI port as well as an SD card slot will be included. The new MacBook Pro may also feature MagSafe magnetic charging, which was recently introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

Bloomberg recently reported that new MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicone chipset might launch "as soon as this summer".

Mac mini M1X

As per the tipster Jon Prosser, Apple might also launch a new Mac mini M1X at the event. Going by the renders shared by the tipster, the Mac mini will come with multiple ports that include four Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, one Ethernet port and an HDMI port. The tipster further suggests that the device might come with similar magnetic power connection as the 24-inch iMac M1.

The rumoured Mac mini M1X is expected to come in two-tone colour options.