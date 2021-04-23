Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
iOS 15: Lock screen, notification, iMessage, privacy upgrades and more in-development

iOS 15 will include an update to notifications, lock screen, and some new privacy updates, among others.


FP TrendingApr 23, 2021 15:38:45 IST

While we still await the iOS 14.5 update, which is set to rollout next week, rumours for the next iteration of iOS are now ripe, and reports suggest that the mobile software will include an update on users’ notification handling, a reformed iPad Home Screen, an updated Lock Screen, and some more privacy updates for its flagship devices. The changes are currently in the development stage and may be included in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, forthcoming major software updates for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple will make the announcement on the Sky (code-named) software updates at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 which commences on 7 June.

Apple is planning to allow users to set different notifications preferences, like sound or vibration, etc. in iOS 15. The user status can be selected from a new menu that will show on the Lock Screen and Control Center. It will also include options of automatic replies to messages for different user statuses. Currently, Apple allows for auto-reply only when driving.

(Also read: iOS 14.5 to be released next week: From new Siri voices to update to Apple Music, all we know so far)

Another new expected feature is a new menu related to privacy. This menu will show users which apps are silently collecting data about them. This will be in addition to the App Tracking Transparency disclosures that apps make, and we presume that this will likely be tapping into the privacy labels that apps disclose to the Apple App Store.

Another upgrade from Apple might be for iPadOS Home Screen, where it may place widgets onto the home screen.

Coming to iMessage, Apple aims to achieve the status of a social network. Few years down the line, users can expect some changes allowing the app to stand as better contemporary against the likes of WhatsApp. However, there’s no mention of any concrete changes to iMessage currently.

While Apple has upgraded the privacy of its devices in recent years, many iOS apps have been identified that use special trackers to collect and share personal data of the users like their phone numbers and location.

There is also a hint on Apple planning some minor updates to macOS after its redesign last year, and some updates to Apple Watch and Apple TV software. There are still some days left for iOS 14.5 release and a few months away for the iOS 15 release. By the time the later releases, some more changes could be expected.

