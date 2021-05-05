Wednesday, May 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo believed that the foldable iPhone will feature an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display, and will be launched in 2023.


FP TrendingMay 05, 2021 18:14:01 IST

Apple has long been reported to be working on a foldable iPhone. The latest report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seems to add more weight to this rumour, who believes that the company is in fact working on a foldable iPhone and will launch it in 2023. Kuo also claims that the foldable iPhone will feature an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. He estimates that Apple will ship as many as 20 million units of the foldable iPhone in 2023. This was first reported by Apple Insider.

iPhone Fold. Image: YouTube/Concepts iPhone

iPhone Fold. Image: YouTube/Concepts iPhone

Giving details on the new iPhone, Kuo shared that the foldable iPhone will likely sport a Samsung Display. Additionally, the report claims that both Apple and Samsung are working with Taiwan-based touch solution provider TPK, to offer its silver nanowire touch solution to the upcoming foldable iPhone.

Among the many names, the HomePod already has a silver nanowire touch solution that enables touch inputs on its top. But, it is still not clear if that solution is manufactured by TPK.

Kuo says the foldable phones could become the "next innovative selling point of high-end models".

For the past few months, Apple is said to be working on its foldable iPhone. Kuo also expects that brands like Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi could launch new foldable models in late 2021 or early 2022.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung heirs to pay over $10 billion, donate Picasso and Monet artworks to settle tax bill

Apr 28, 2021
Samsung heirs to pay over $10 billion, donate Picasso and Monet artworks to settle tax bill
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 to kick off at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 to kick off at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Apr 28, 2021
Samsung Galaxy M42 with 48 MP quad-camera setup will go on sale tonight

Samsung Galaxy M42

Samsung Galaxy M42 with 48 MP quad-camera setup will go on sale tonight

Apr 30, 2021
Apple Event 2021: Apple Podcast Subscriptions announced, will be available in over 170 countries in May

Apple Podcast Subscriptions

Apple Event 2021: Apple Podcast Subscriptions announced, will be available in over 170 countries in May

Apr 21, 2021
EU accuses Apple of antitrust breach after Spotify complaint, objects to its rules for music streaming services

Apple

EU accuses Apple of antitrust breach after Spotify complaint, objects to its rules for music streaming services

May 03, 2021
Apple's profit more than doubled to $23.6 billion in latest quarter, iPhone sales rose 66 percent

Apple

Apple's profit more than doubled to $23.6 billion in latest quarter, iPhone sales rose 66 percent

Apr 29, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021