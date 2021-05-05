FP Trending

Apple has long been reported to be working on a foldable iPhone. The latest report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seems to add more weight to this rumour, who believes that the company is in fact working on a foldable iPhone and will launch it in 2023. Kuo also claims that the foldable iPhone will feature an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. He estimates that Apple will ship as many as 20 million units of the foldable iPhone in 2023. This was first reported by Apple Insider.

Giving details on the new iPhone, Kuo shared that the foldable iPhone will likely sport a Samsung Display. Additionally, the report claims that both Apple and Samsung are working with Taiwan-based touch solution provider TPK, to offer its silver nanowire touch solution to the upcoming foldable iPhone.

Among the many names, the HomePod already has a silver nanowire touch solution that enables touch inputs on its top. But, it is still not clear if that solution is manufactured by TPK.

Kuo says the foldable phones could become the "next innovative selling point of high-end models".

For the past few months, Apple is said to be working on its foldable iPhone. Kuo also expects that brands like Vivo, Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi could launch new foldable models in late 2021 or early 2022.