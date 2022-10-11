FP Staff

After seeing Google launch their first smartwatch, tech enthusiasts all over the world are waiting for the tech giant to launch one of its most anticipated devices – its first foldable smartphone. Although there have been several leaks alluding to the launch of the Google Pixel Fold, we don’t have any concrete word from Google themselves.

Fans of Google had hoped that the upcoming Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone would be launched or at the least unveiled at this year’s Made by Google launch event. However, they only had the Google Pixel 7 series, the Apple Watch and the Google Pixel Tablet to be joyful about.

Now, Ross Young, a rather reliable source, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants or DSCC has given us a tentative timeline at the end of which we may finally see Google launching the Pixel Fold. According to Young, the first Pixel foldable smartphone may debut by the end of Q1 in 2023.

According to earlier claims, Google may be developing two foldable smartphones. A developer has discovered a reference to a foldable phone with the codename “Felix” in a line of code from the Android 13 QPR1 beta from Google.

Earlier leaks also suggested that the Google Pixel Fold is likely to come with a triple rear camera set-up. This array may consist of an IMX787 main sensor, an IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and an S5K3J1 telephoto lens.

The front-facing camera may also be an S5K3J1 sensor. However, there is a good chance that the selfie camera might be integrated to the outside display. Speaking of displays, the Pixel Fold is likely to get a 5.78-inch external display with a very thin glass cover and a 7.57-inch internal display is anticipated to be included. Google will be using the latest generation of the Tensor G2 SoC on the foldable device.

Stylistically, it is likely going to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Google’s foldable smartphone may go by the names Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad. Foxconn will be producing it in China. This smartphone’s release was apparently postponed in May of this year.