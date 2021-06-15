Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
Apple Watch Series 7 might come with body temperature monitor, glucose sensors: Report

Apple reportedly aims to provide a non-invasive solution to check blood sugar levels without pricking the skin.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2021 17:12:51 IST

Apple is working on a new Apple Watch Series 7 with health features, spanning display, speed upgrades, an extreme sports edition, body temperature, and blood sugar sensors, a Bloomberg report said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant initially wanted to feature the body temperature sensor in this year’s model, but this will now be used in the 2022 update. The blood-sugar sensor to help diabetics monitor their glucose levels, is currently not ready for commercial launch for a few more years.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple has long been working on blood sugar monitoring. The tech giant and several others in the industry depend on apps that allow users to input their glucose levels manually. Dexcom and other similar companies have blood sugar monitors that share data with Apple Watch. Users typically prick their fingers to draw blood for an accurate glucose test. However, Apple now aims to provide a non-invasive solution to check blood sugar levels without pricking the skin.

The watch series 7 will be upgraded from the current model series 6. It is touted to have thinner display bezels with improved screen lamination, decreasing the air gap between the glass and touch screen, and improved ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity.

Apple is also planning to update the main Apple Watch, a successor for Apple Watch SE, and a new version for extreme sports model which is described as an “explorer” or “adventure” edition. It was in development for release initially this year and is expected to launch in 2022.

The variant will include updated ultra-wideband functionality, the same base technology as used in the Apple AirTag item finder. Apple previewed the upcoming watchOS 8 software update with an unlocking door and hotel rooms feature at its developer conference in early June this year.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


