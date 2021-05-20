Thursday, May 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple vs Epic trial: Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify this week as the trial nears end

The Apple vs Epic trial revolves around an antitrust lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite.


The Associated PressMay 20, 2021 09:46:06 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store. The timing of Cook’s highly anticipated testimony was confirmed Wednesday when a federal judge granted Apple’s request to allow the 60-year-old executive to be the first witness sworn in Friday morning during a trial that has been unfolding in an Oakland, California, courtroom since the beginning of this month.

The trial revolves around an antitrust lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic is trying prove that commissions ranging from 15 percent to 30 percent on transactions in apps installed on iPhones, iPads and iPods are part of a monopoly that Apple has created around a fortress blocking other payment options on its mobile devices.

Apple has brushed off the allegations as a desperate attempt by Epic to boost its own profits by breaching a contract covering a system that requires a small portion of the 1.8 million apps in its store to pay the commissions on transactions. Apple says the commissions help it pay for the technology powering its products, including the security and privacy protections that has helped make iPhone so popular.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image: Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image: Reuters

Cook will be taking the stand as Apple prepares to wrap its case before the two sides make their closing arguments and answer US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ questions about the evidence on Monday. His appearance also will serve as a sort of bookend to the testimony of Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who took the stand for two days during the first two days of trial.

(Also read: Apple vs Epic trial: Tim Sweeney acknowledges that Epic brazenly violated contract with Apple to make a point)

The CEOs’ testimony could be a study in contrasts. Cook has emerged as a polished, confident public speaker since inheriting his CEO job nearly a decade ago from Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs. But Sweeney is far more soft spoken, and often had to be asked to speak up during his testimony that at times included statements that seemed to bolster Apple’s defense.

(Also read: Apple vs Epic Games trial: Slide presentation review shows App Store has generated $2.1 billion in billings)

Cook will also have the advantage of listening to how Epic’s lawyers have been grilling Apple executives who have been taking the stand. That list has included Phil Schiller, Apple’s former marketing guru and a Jobs confidant who was on the stand Monday and Tuesday. Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, took the stand Wednesday to discuss the various ways the company insulates its products from hackers.

The specter of Jobs is likely to be raised while Cook is on the stand, based on Epic’s strategy in the so far. Epic lawyers have repeatedly referred back to Jobs’ initial predictions that Apple wouldn’t make much money from the app store when he unveiled it 13 years ago.

(Also read: Apple vs Epic Games in court: A trial that could alter App Store future and forever change how apps work)

Since then, the app store has become more successful than anyone envisioned and a major contributor to the profit growth that has helped give Apple its current market value of nearly $2.1 trillion. Just how much money Apple makes from the app store has remained a heated point of contention during the trial, although Schiller conceded during his testimony that the Cupertino, California, had pocketed at least $20 billion from it through June 2017, based on calculations from figures publicly released as that time.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple vs Epic Games

Apple vs Epic Games trial: Slide presentation review shows App Store has generated $2.1 billion in billings

May 07, 2021
Apple vs Epic Games trial: Slide presentation review shows App Store has generated $2.1 billion in billings
Apple vs Epic trial: Experts believe Apple has upper hand, doubt judge will agree with Epic’s 'narrow market definition'

Apple vs Epic

Apple vs Epic trial: Experts believe Apple has upper hand, doubt judge will agree with Epic’s 'narrow market definition'

May 14, 2021
Apple vs Epic trial: Tim Sweeney's company struggles to prove its allegations against App Store

Apple vs Epic

Apple vs Epic trial: Tim Sweeney's company struggles to prove its allegations against App Store

May 10, 2021
Apple cuts ties with recent hire following employee backlash about sexist remarks

Apple

Apple cuts ties with recent hire following employee backlash about sexist remarks

May 13, 2021
Apple Music launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, will be available next month

Apple music

Apple Music launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, will be available next month

May 18, 2021
Apple might be working on new wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds: Report

Apple

Apple might be working on new wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds: Report

May 18, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021