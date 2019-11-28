Thursday, November 28, 2019Back to
Apple to launch new screen sizes for 2020 iPhones, all models to feature OLED screens: Report

Apple is reportedly going to shake up the screen sizes of the 2020 iPhones with a smaller 5.4-inch and its biggest screen size yet.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 14:55:22 IST

For the 2020 iPhones, Apple is reportedly going to shake up the screen sizes of the smartphone, including a smaller 5.4-inch and its biggest screen size yet.

Apple is apparently working to launch a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone, another iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen, and a new iPhone with the largest screen yet with a 6.7-inch screen, according to a report by Korean news site ETNews.

iPhone 11 Pro Max. Image: tech2

Currently, the iPhone 11 (review) sports a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch screen, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (review) has the biggest screen at 6.5-inch. This means, the size of the iPhone 11-successor will remain the same, the iPhone 11 Pro-successor will get a smaller screen size, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max-successor will get the large 6.7-inch screen.

(Also read: Apple's 2020 iPhones to have a metal-frame similar to iPhone 4, says Ming-Chi Kuo)

The report also mentions that Apple will reportedly source the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens from Samsung and will use the same OLED technology as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. LG will apparently supply an OLED panel for the 6.1-inch model. The 2019 iPhone 11 uses an LCD screen.

Additionally, the report also suggests that Apple may launch “more than four” iPhones in 2020, including a model that will support 5G. Meanwhile, in a report this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that all of 2020 iPhone models will come with 5G support.

