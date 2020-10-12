Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 launch event tomorrow: From iPhone 12 Mini to 120 Hz refresh rate display, all you can expect

The iPhone 12 lineup will be roughly priced starting Rs 48,000 and its pricing for the highest variant of the highest model may go up to Rs 1,03,000.


tech2 News StaffOct 12, 2020 10:26:42 IST

After a few delays and a false alarm for the iPhone launch last month, Apple is finally hosting a launch event tomorrow, 13 October, where it will officially unveil the 2020 iPhone lineup. The event is scheduled for 10 am PDT, which is 10.30 pm India time. If you live in any other time zone, you can check the local time for the event here. The theme of this year's event is 'speed'. That theme could mean a few things – the iPhone 12 lineup may feature 5G connectivity, it could come with a faster chipset, or the speed could mean a higher display refresh rate. Or, it could be all of the above.

Apart from sharing the invite, Apple so far has not revealed any details about the event or the products it's going to announce. However, like every year, ahead of the launch, a myriad of leaks and speculations made it to the internet. From pricing, pre-order details, to specifications, several details about the expected iPhones have been leaked.

For starters, as per various reports this year, Apple will launch four new iPhones this time. The 2020 lineup is expected to include the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, and be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 is believed to feature a 6.1-inch display and have 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.2-inch display and their storage configuration will begin from 128 GB.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Image: tech2

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max expected pricing

The iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB storage model is believed to be priced at $649, the 128 GB model at $699 and the higher variant of 256 GB at $749.

The iPhone 12 is expected to be priced at $749 for 64 GB storage variant, $799 for the 128 GB variant, and $899 for the 256 GB storage variant.

The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be available starting 128 GB, which will likely be priced at $999, the 256 GB model is expected to be priced at $1,099, and the 512 GB variant at $1,299.

The most expensive of the lot will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be priced starting $1,099 for the 128 GB storage option, the 256 GB model is expected to set you back by $1,199, and the highest variant of the iPhone will reportedly be priced at $1,399.

This means, the iPhone 12 lineup will be roughly priced starting Rs 48,000 and its pricing for the highest variant of the highest model may go up to Rs 1,03,000.

The conversion has been made basis today's conversion rates; this isn't final Apple pricing.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order and sale dates

Reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 will be first to be available for pre-orders. Reportedly, by 16 or 17 October, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order, and the smartphones will start shipping by 23 October.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be available only next month. As per the report, by 13 November, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-orders with their sales expected to begin from 20 November.

However, considering Apple recently launched its online store in India, we are hoping that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale ahead of Diwali, which is 14 November. Also, in India, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their annual festive sale starting 17 October, and we believe that the chances are high that the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be available for purchase during the sale period.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max expected specifications

The iPhone 12 is expected to sport an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The models in the series will come with 120 Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

The iPhone 12 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup at the back and is believed to be equipped with 5G support.

Currently, iPhone 11 Pro, with a 5.8-inch screen, is the smallest Apple flagship. With the launch of the 5.4-inch model, the iPhone 12 Mini will be the smallest of the lot.

The iPhone 12 series is also said to will come with a 20W power adapter, as per a few pictures posted by John Prosser in August.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the purported iPhone Mini will feature a narrow notch area. The other three iPhone 12 models are expected to have the same notch size as iPhone 11 models.

The iPhone 12 lineup is also set to bring 5G connectivity to Apple devices, although a recent report suggested that only the flagship 6.7-inch model will support the fastest mmWave 5G connectivity. The smaller models are reportedly going to carry support for Sub-6 type of 5G service, which is more common. Despite being slower in comparison to the mmWave, the Sub-6 5G service has a wider range of coverage.

The report released last month had said that the mmWave 5G will be available only in three countries: the United States, South Korea and Japan.

