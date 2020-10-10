tech2 News Staff

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on 17 October and the Prime members will get early access to the sale on 16 October. The end date of this festival sale is not yet announced but at the press briefing, officials hinted that it is a month-long sale. Amazon has now announced that the customers will be able to shop in six languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. This is not at all a surprise that Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale at the same time. It will start on 16 October and will end on 21 October.

Amazon is also offering a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit card during the upcoming sale.

As per the Amazon teaser, iPhone 11 (Review) will sell under Rs 50,000. To recall, it was launched at Rs 64,800 last year. Other smartphones that will be available at a discounted price include the Galaxy M51 which will available at a starting price of Rs 22,499, down from 24,999. Galaxy M31s (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 19,499 and will be available at Rs 18,499. Other smartphones getting offers during this sale is OnePlus Nord (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review), Oppo F17, Nokia 5.3, Honor 9A, Vivo V19 and so on.

This is the first time that OnePlus 8 5G will be available at a discounted price. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant will sell at 39,999, down by Rs 2,000, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 41,999, down by Rs 3,000 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999, down by Rs 5,000.

In addition to this, the new Amazon Echo smart speakers will also sell at a discount of up to 50 percent. To recall, the upcoming OnePlus 8t 5G that is scheduled to be launched on 14 October will also be available for purchase during this sale.