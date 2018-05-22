Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is going to start from 4 June and will end on 8 June. Reports suggests that Apple is going to launch several iPhone models, a first at a WWDC, including an iPhone SE 2. Updates of iOS, MacOS and WatchOS are also expected, and Apple might even launch new Macbooks.

Earlier, during the 2018 Google I/O conference, Google launched six new voices for its Assistant, including one in the voice of musician John Legend. Apple is also planning to bring a new voice for its virtual assistant during the 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference.

When we asked Siri, "tell me about WWDC" Siri responded by saying "I'm gonna have a shiny new home! Well, not really shiny, more meshy and matte", which suggest that Apple might announce a new HomePod during the event this year.

Other responses include, "I don't want to brag, but I'm getting a lot smarter. It must be all that late night studying I've been doing" and "La la la, Siri is getting a brand new voice!" Both of these suggest that Siri is getting an upgrade and that it's getting a new voice. The responses vary, of course.