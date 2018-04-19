Apple could be in the process of launching 'several' unnamed iPhone models at this year's WWDC event in June. Now the Cupertino giant usually announces new Macbooks, iPads and the next iOS version at WWDC. If Apple does indeed launch a new iPhone model at the event, this would be the first time since the iPhone 4 was launched seven years ago.

As per MacRumors, French website Consomac has discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database which shows several unreleased iPhone models. The model numbers in question are A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105 and A2106. The report states that these model numbers are completely different from Apple's existing iPhone lineup.

The report also says that EEC filing in February showed the existence of two new models of iPad. In March, Apple launched the cellular and Wi-Fi version of a new 9.7-inch iPad at an educational event. So it could be quite a possibility that this EEC filing may hold to be true for new upcoming iPhone models. These new iPhones are reportedly tipped for a May or June launch which makes it likely that they could be unveiled at WWDC which starts from 4 June.

Reports have stated that Apple will be launching three new iPhone X like models this year, however, none of them have been scheduled for a launch before September. So then what could be this mysterious iPhone launch coming so early?

Reports have speculated that it could be the second generation of the iPhone SE, which has not seen a significant upgrade since it was launched 2 years back.

As of right now, we can only speculate but we should have more clarity as we approach WWDC 2018.