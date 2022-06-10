Friday, June 10, 2022Back to
Apple working on 12" MacBook, 15" MacBook Air, and 14.1" iPad Pro for a 2023 release

Apple is planning to revamp their line of MacBooks and iPads in a massive way. They are already working on an array of MacBook Airs, and iPad Pros, planning to release them in 2023 with updated M2 Max & M2 Pro chips.


FP StaffJun 10, 2022 15:35:52 IST

If Apple’s lineup of current MacBooks and iPads weren’t confusing enough already, the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on an array of new devices which they will be launching in 2023.

Apple is apparently working on a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 14.1-inch iPad Pro, returning to their formula of making gigantic personal computing devices.

Apple working on 12_ MacBook, 15_ MacBook Air, and 14.1_ iPad Pro for a 2023 release

Notable Apple leakster Ross Young has confirmed on Twitter that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch iPad Pro that will have a ProMotion display, made using a MiniLED array. Mark Gruman, another notable expert on all things Apple, also revealed that the tech company is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, that is likely to have the yet unannounced M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.

The 14.1-inch iPad Pro would be powered by the M2 chipset and come with 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of base memory. The M2 chip will also be made available to the smaller versions of the iPad Pro.

Apple has been trying to launch a MacBook Air with a large display but for some reason has been putting it off for some reason or the other. The company apparently had planned to launch the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 Chip. However, due to some issues with their supply chains, Apple had to focus on the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with the M2 Chip, which was announced earlier this week at Apple’s 2022 developer’s conference.

Apple is also working on a 12-inch MacBook and looks to resume selling its smallest laptop since 2019's 12-Inch Macbook.

The new high-end MacBook Pros are expected to be available for sale in late 2022. These notebooks are expected to be powered by upgraded versions of the M2 chipset, likely called the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Since this product line was released revamped, little changes are expected outside of the new processor.

