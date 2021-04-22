Thursday, April 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple targeted in a $50 million ransomware attack, hackers get access to schematics of future products

The hacker group has given Apple until 1 May to pay up the ransom and promises to post new images from the leak daily until it does.


tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2021 17:45:28 IST

Apple has been targeted in a $50 million ransomware attack after operators of Russian hacker gang REvil group breached servers of Quanta, a Taiwanese company that manufactures for various brands like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Lenovo and other. Quanta also manufactured MacBooks and other products for Apple. Through the breach, the hacker group got access to engineering and manufacturing schematics of current and future products from Quanta. The hacker group has given Apple until 1 May to pay up the ransom and promises to post new images from the leak daily until it does.

The attack was strategically lined with Apple's Spring Loaded event on 20 April. After the hacker group demanded and failed to get money from Quanta, the REvil group aimed directly for Apple hoping to get the tech, a giant to pay up the $50 million ransom.

The hacker group has given Apple until 1 May to pay up $50 million ransom. Image: Nandini Yadav

The hacker group has given Apple until 1 May to pay up $50 million ransom. Image: Nandini Yadav

In a screenshot of REvil group's blog (via The Record, who were also the first ones to report the ransomware attack) it says, “Our team is negotiating the sale of large quantities of confidential drawings and gigabytes of personal data with several major brands.” “We recommend that Apple buy back the available data by 1 May,” it added.

Till now, REvil group has leaked images of Apple's just-released iMac, the 202r0 M1 MacBook Air, and an unreleased laptop that features additional ports, which is in line with the rumours for the MacBook 2021.

On Wednesday, Quanta confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg that its servers were breached: “Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber attacks on a small number of Quanta servers.” It added that the hack has had “no material impact on the company’s business operation”.e a

REvil group is the same that hacked Acer's back-office network in March 2021 and demanded $50 million in ransom to decrypt the company’s computers and not leak its data on the dark web.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Domino's

Domino's India database: Hacker reportedly gains access to 13 TB worth of data including credit card details, email IDs and more

Apr 19, 2021
Domino's India database: Hacker reportedly gains access to 13 TB worth of data including credit card details, email IDs and more
US law enforcement and researchers point to Kremlin providing aid, protection to ransomware rackets

US law enforcement and researchers point to Kremlin providing aid, protection to ransomware rackets

Apr 18, 2021
Apple Event 2021: Apple Podcast Subscriptions announced, will be available in over 170 countries in May

Apple Podcast Subscriptions

Apple Event 2021: Apple Podcast Subscriptions announced, will be available in over 170 countries in May

Apr 21, 2021
Apple saved 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc ore in just a year by removing adapters from iPhone boxes

Apple

Apple saved 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc ore in just a year by removing adapters from iPhone boxes

Apr 19, 2021
Apple to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a MiniLED display in April: Report

Apple iPad Pro

Apple to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a MiniLED display in April: Report

Apr 13, 2021
Apple Event 2021 to kick off at 10.30 pm IST tonight: How to watch the livestream

Apple Event 2021

Apple Event 2021 to kick off at 10.30 pm IST tonight: How to watch the livestream

Apr 20, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021