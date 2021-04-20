23:17 (IST)

New M1-powered iPad Pro announced

The new iPad Pro finally gets the support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming controllers. The new iPad also supports full-scale video and photo editing on iPadOS apps. Apple says that the iPad Pro has 2x faster storage. Apple has also announced a new 2 TB variant of the iPad Pro.

The USB-C on the iPad Pro now has Thunderbolt 4.

The new iPad Pro also comes with 5G support.

Though, tbh, Thunderbolt is a bigger deal that the 5G connectivity on the iPad Pro.