23:28 (IST)
Another look at all the features and specs of the new iPad Pro lineuo
tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2021 23:35:58 IST
Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini, AirPods 3, AirTags and a revamped iMac.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
23:28 (IST)
Another look at all the features and specs of the new iPad Pro lineuo
23:28 (IST)
The new iPad Pro lineup is priced starting $799 The iPad Pro will go on sale mid-May.
23:27 (IST)
The new iPad Pro also comes with Apple Pencil support and a Magic keyboard There is also a new white colour variant in the new iPad Pro.
23:23 (IST)
Those are some neat set of features on the iPad Pro, now we are curious how the iPad will be priced! Any guesses?
23:20 (IST)
The iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display To deliver the XDR standard, the display uses 10,000 mini LEDs.
23:17 (IST)
The new iPad Pro also comes with a 12 MP ultra wide camera on the front
23:17 (IST)
New M1-powered iPad Pro announced The new iPad Pro finally gets the support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming controllers. The new iPad also supports full-scale video and photo editing on iPadOS apps. Apple says that the iPad Pro has 2x faster storage. Apple has also announced a new 2 TB variant of the iPad Pro. The USB-C on the iPad Pro now has Thunderbolt 4. The new iPad Pro also comes with 5G support. Though, tbh, Thunderbolt is a bigger deal that the 5G connectivity on the iPad Pro.
23:07 (IST)
The new iMac is priced starting $1,299
23:07 (IST)
The new iMac uses 100% recyclable material
23:05 (IST)
The new Apple mouse also comes in matching colours to the new iMac lineup
23:04 (IST)
The new iMac's keyboard comes with Touch ID It also comes with the new MacBook-like dedicated emoji key.
23:00 (IST)
Here's another look at the new iMac
22:57 (IST)
iMac now has a 1080p HD FaceTime camera The ISP on the M1 SoC can intelligently improve colours, shadows, noise and dynamic range on your video feed to improve your conference quality. The new iMac also features 6-speakers in total with Dolby Atmos spatial audio certification. It features two tweeters, and two dual-woofers on either ends of the display.
22:56 (IST)
The new iMac has a 24-inch 4.5K retina display
22:54 (IST)
SLEEEEK! The iMac display is just 11.5 mm thick .
22:53 (IST)
Well, say hello to the new line of M1-powered iMacs
22:50 (IST)
The new Apple TV 4K is priced starting $179 and will be available for purchase in the US starting 30 April India priced to announced in due time.
22:47 (IST)
Apple TV 4K has been updated to be now powered with the A12 Bionic chipset The Apple TV 4K now supports HDR in high frame rate. It will also use your iPhone to adjust brightness and colour settings on your TV.
22:43 (IST)
Apple announces the long-rumoured AirTags It costs $99 and will be available for pre-order in the US this Friday.
22:41 (IST)
Apple iPhone 12 has a new shade of purple!
22:35 (IST)
Apple will now allow family members (over the age of 13) to merge their Apple Card lines, says CEO Tim Cook
22:05 (IST)
The Apple Event will be LIVE at 10.30 pm IST You can watch the event liveatream here:
21:48 (IST)
From two new iPad Pro models to AirPods 3, here is everything we expect to be announced at tonight's Apple Event
21:46 (IST)
Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set for tonight's Spring Loaded event
13:43 (IST)
Apple to host the Spring Loaded event at 10.30 pm IST tonight Stay tuned to our liveblog for all the announcements, launches and updates from the event.
23:28 (IST)
Another look at all the features and specs of the new iPad Pro lineuo
23:28 (IST)
The new iPad Pro lineup is priced starting $799
The iPad Pro will go on sale mid-May.
23:27 (IST)
The new iPad Pro also comes with Apple Pencil support and a Magic keyboard
There is also a new white colour variant in the new iPad Pro.
23:23 (IST)
Those are some neat set of features on the iPad Pro, now we are curious how the iPad will be priced!
Any guesses?
23:20 (IST)
The iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
To deliver the XDR standard, the display uses 10,000 mini LEDs.
23:17 (IST)
The new iPad Pro also comes with a 12 MP ultra wide camera on the front
23:17 (IST)
New M1-powered iPad Pro announced
The new iPad Pro finally gets the support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming controllers. The new iPad also supports full-scale video and photo editing on iPadOS apps. Apple says that the iPad Pro has 2x faster storage. Apple has also announced a new 2 TB variant of the iPad Pro.
The USB-C on the iPad Pro now has Thunderbolt 4.
The new iPad Pro also comes with 5G support.
Though, tbh, Thunderbolt is a bigger deal that the 5G connectivity on the iPad Pro.
23:07 (IST)
The new iMac is priced starting $1,299
23:07 (IST)
The new iMac uses 100% recyclable material
23:05 (IST)
The new Apple mouse also comes in matching colours to the new iMac lineup
23:04 (IST)
The new iMac's keyboard comes with Touch ID
It also comes with the new MacBook-like dedicated emoji key.
23:00 (IST)
Here's another look at the new iMac
22:57 (IST)
iMac now has a 1080p HD FaceTime camera
The ISP on the M1 SoC can intelligently improve colours, shadows, noise and dynamic range on your video feed to improve your conference quality.
The new iMac also features 6-speakers in total with Dolby Atmos spatial audio certification. It features two tweeters, and two dual-woofers on either ends of the display.
22:56 (IST)
The new iMac has a 24-inch 4.5K retina display
22:54 (IST)
SLEEEEK!
The iMac display is just 11.5 mm thick.
22:53 (IST)
Well, say hello to the new line of M1-powered iMacs
22:50 (IST)
The new Apple TV 4K is priced starting $179 and will be available for purchase in the US starting 30 April
India priced to announced in due time.
22:49 (IST)
22:47 (IST)
Apple TV 4K has been updated to be now powered with the A12 Bionic chipset
The Apple TV 4K now supports HDR in high frame rate. It will also use your iPhone to adjust brightness and colour settings on your TV.
22:43 (IST)
Apple announces the long-rumoured AirTags
It costs $99 and will be available for pre-order in the US this Friday.
22:41 (IST)
Apple iPhone 12 has a new shade of purple!
22:38 (IST)
Apple announced new Apple Podcast app
The app will also include channels for easy discovery. Apple has also announced Apple Podcast subscription which will be live in 170 countries next month.
22:35 (IST)
Apple will now allow family members (over the age of 13) to merge their Apple Card lines, says CEO Tim Cook
22:31 (IST)
The event is now live...
22:15 (IST)
Apple saved 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc ore in just a year by removing adapters from iPhone boxes- Technology News, Firstpost
Apple says it has already reduced its carbon footprint by 40 percent since 2015.
www.firstpost.com
22:05 (IST)
The Apple Event will be LIVE at 10.30 pm IST
You can watch the event liveatream here:
21:48 (IST)
From two new iPad Pro models to AirPods 3, here is everything we expect to be announced at tonight's Apple Event
From the new #ipadpro2021 to #AirPods3, here is everything we expect to be announced at tonight's #AppleEvent. #AppleEvent2021 #IMacPro #AirTags @Apple https://t.co/fgMeBBZfRq— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 20, 2021
21:46 (IST)
Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set for tonight's Spring Loaded event
It’s a beautiful spring morning for an #AppleEvent! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/gdiN0QXbz5— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2021
13:43 (IST)
Apple to host the Spring Loaded event at 10.30 pm IST tonight
Stay tuned to our liveblog for all the announcements, launches and updates from the event.
Apple is hosting the Spring Loaded event tonight, where it is expected to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini, AirPods 3, AirTags and a revamped iMac. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST. Spring Loaded is an online-only event and will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. The date of the event was previously leaked by Siri when asked "When is the next Apple event?”. Apple has not officially revealed any details of product launches for the event.
Reports also suggest that Apple may announce a few updates to Apple TV and its app. You can read in full detail about what to expect from Apple Spring Loaded event 2021, here.
also see
Apple Event 2021
Apple Event 2021 to kick off at 10.30 pm IST tonight: How to watch the livestreamApr 20, 2021
Apple Event
Apple 'Spring Loaded' event at 10.30 pm IST today: iPad Pro, AirPods 3, and everything else expectedApr 20, 2021
BuzzPatrol
Apple TV+ series Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King's novel and starring Julianne Moore, to premiere on 4 JuneApr 15, 2021
Buzz Patrol
Apple TV+ announces Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson; six-part docu-series to explore world of music productionApr 15, 2021
Apple
Apple and autonomous vehicles an ideal match, hints company chief Tim CookApr 06, 2021
Apple
Apple saved 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc ore in just a year by removing adapters from iPhone boxesApr 19, 2021
science
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021
Vaccination Effects
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issueApr 16, 2021
COVID-19 transmission
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicatesApr 15, 2021