Apple hosted its first event of the year called "Spring Loaded" today where it launched a handful of devices. These devices include two new iPad Pro models, the much-awaited AirTag and a new iMac. Notably, Apple has launched iPad Pro and iMac with its own M1 chipset. In addition to this, the company also revealed a new purple colour variant for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple iPad Pro, iMac, AirTag India pricing, availability

The two 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro comes in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB storage variants and will be available for purchase in silver and grey finishes.

The 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi model)is priced at Rs 71,900 and it will cost you Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi) model comes at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,13,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com. Pre-order will begin on 30 April.

The new Apple Pencil is priced at Rs 10,900, the magic keyboard of the 11-inch iPad Pro will cost you Rs 27,900 and for the 12.9-inch model, Rs 31,900. The new Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch will be available at Rs 15,900 and for the 12.9-inch model, Rs 17,900.

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch model is priced at Rs 7,5000 and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model.

iPad Pro will go on sale in the second half of May.

The pricing of iMac 2021 starts at Rs 1,19,900. The 7-core GPU model will be available in green, pink, blue, and silver colour options. The 8-core GPU iMac comes at a starting price of Rs 1,39,900 and will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver colour options.

Apple iMac 2021 will be available for pre-order on 30 April and will go on sale in the second half of May.

AirTag will be available for pre-order at 5.30 pm IST in India on 23 April. It will come in one and four packs at Rs 3,190 and Rs 10,900 respectively. Apple has also launched AirTag accessories like Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue at Rs 3,590, the Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED at Rs 399. It will be available for purchase on 30 April on Apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple iPad Pro

iPad Pro 2021 features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that uses 10,000 mini LEDs. It is powered by Mi chipset. The iPad Pro is The new iPad Pro comes with support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming controllers. The new iPad also supports full-scale video and photo editing on iPadOS apps. Apple says that the iPad Pro has 2x faster storage. Apple has also announced a new 2 TB variant of the iPad Pro.

It sports a 12 MP front camera. iPad Pro 2021 comes with a USB-C port, Thunderbolt 4 and 5G support.

Apple iMac

The new Apple iMac model is powered by an M1 chipset. It is just 11.5 mm thick and features a 24-inch 4.5K retina display. iMac now has a 1080p HD FaceTime camera. The ISP on the M1 SoC can intelligently improve colours, shadows, noise and dynamic range on your video feed to improve your conference quality.

The new iMac also features 6-speakers in total with Dolby Atmos spatial audio certification. It features two tweeters, and two dual-woofers on either end of the display.

The new iMac's keyboard comes with a Touch ID and MacBook-like like dedicated emoji key.

Apple AirTag

AirTag is an Apple accessory to keep track of objects like bags, keys, and so on. It uses the Find My app to locate the lost items. Apple says it comes with end-to-end encryption, hence, it keeps all the location data private and anonymous. AirTag is powered by a U1 chip that helps in tracking more precise location of the concerned object.

It is compatible with iPhone or iPod touch running on iOS 14.5 or later, iPad running on iPadOS 14.5 or later.

