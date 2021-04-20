tech2 News Staff

Apple is hosting the Spring Loaded event 2021 tonight. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST. At the event, Apple is expected to to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini‌, AirPods 3, AirTags and revamped iMac. Reports also suggest that Apple may announce an updated to the Apple TV app at the event tonight. The Spring Loaded event will be an online-only event and will be streamed live on Apple's events page and on its official YouTube channel. The link to the YouTube livestream for the event is embedded below.

We will also be doing a live coverage of the event on our website. Don't forget to tune in for all the updates and announcements from the event.

Ahead of the event, you can also read in full detail about what to expect from Apple Spring Loaded event 2021, here.