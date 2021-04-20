Tuesday, April 20, 2021Back to
Apple 'Spring Loaded' event at 10.30 pm IST today: From new iPad Pro to AirPods 3, here is everything expected from the event

Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini, AirPods 3, iMac and AirTags at the event.


tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2021 09:05:40 IST

Last week, Apple officially announced that it will be hosting the "Spring Loaded" global event on 20 April at 10.30 pm IST. The digital-only event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The date of the event was previously leaked by Siri when asked "When is the next Apple event?” Apple has not revealed any details of product launches for the event. As per a report by MacRumours, the company is likely to launch two new iPad Pros, iPad mini‌, AirPods 3, AirTags and revamped iMac.

Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST

Apple event: What to expect

Here are the list of products expected to debut on 20 April at Apple's "Spring Loaded" event

12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad mini

As reported earlier, Apple is expected to upgrade the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with new MiniLED display technology. It is likely to provide a brighter display and an improved contrast ratio. The supply of the soon-to-be-launched device will be affected due to issues in production. The report further revealed that the upcoming iPad Pro will be costlier than the already existing 12.9-inch model. A report by The Verge revealed that the company might also launch a new 11-inch iPad Pro at the event.

Both the rumoured iPad Pros are expected to come with improved cameras and a faster USB-C port which will be compatible with a number of accessories. They are likely to be powered by a new A14X chipset that will be as fast as the M1 chip used in Macs.

In addition to this, MacRumours hint that Apple is expected to launch an iPad mini with an 8.5-inch to 9-inch mini LED  display.

AirPods 3

Going by the MacRumours, AirPods 3 is expected to have a similar design as AirPods Pro. It is also likely to come with silicone ear tips, shorter stems and Active Noise Cancellation.

iMacs

Apple is also expected to launch refreshed iMac series with an Apple Silicone chipset and an Apple-designed GPU. In terms of design, it is likely to feature thinner bezels and design just like the Pro Display XDR.

AirTags

The much-awaited AirTags might also debut at the upcoming Apple event. AirTags are tile-like Bluetooth tracking tags that can be attached to any object to keep a track of it via the Find My app.

