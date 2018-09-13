Thursday, September 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 13 September, 2018 03:59 IST

Apple shows off its its biggest and most expensive iPhone at a whopping $1,100

iPhone XS costs about $1,100, topping the iPhone X, which at $1,000 seemed jaw-dropping at the time.

Apple unveiled three new iPhones on 12 September, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product’s appeal amid slowing sales.

CEO Tim Cook showed off the iPhone XS Max, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year’s dramatically designed model, the iPhone X. It’ll cost about $1,100, topping the iPhone X, which at $1,000 seemed jaw-dropping at the time. An updated iPhone X, now called the XS, stays at $1,000.

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS and XS Max at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Image: Reuters

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS and XS Max at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Image: Reuters

As with the iPhone X, both new phones have screens that run from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark. The Max model looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much larger.

The iPhone XS Max, which will be available on 21 September — with orders open the week before — represents Apple’s attempt to feed consumers’ appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.

By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.

Apple also showed off a cheaper iPhone, called the iPhone XR. It has a traditional, lower-quality screen and an aluminum body; it’s physically smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus but has a bigger screen. It’ll cost roughly $750 and come out on 26 October.

All three new models join the iPhone X in getting rid of the home button to make room for more screen. They will have facial-recognition technology to unlock the device.

Apple also said that its next major update to its iOS operating system will come next Tuesday, followed a week later by a Mac software update.

Apple also announced updates that push its Apple Watch further into medical device territory. It has a larger screen and a built-in heart sensor that the company said can detect irregular heart rates and perform an electrocardiogram. The latter feature has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

Ben Wood of CCS Insight said getting US regulatory clearance for that is a milestone that underscores the company’s leadership in health and fitness. Typically, smartwatches are marketed as consumer devices, not medical ones needing clearance.

These features will be available to US customers later this year, but Apple did not say when it would make it to the rest of the world.

In addition, Apple said the Series 4 Apple Watch will also be able to detect when someone falls — and can tell the difference between a trip and a fall. If it detects a fall and the user doesn’t respond in a minute, it’ll automatically call for help. This feature may be especially attractive to older people or those with elderly parents worried about falling when no one is around to help.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Apple

Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup to cost lower than last year's iPhone X: Report

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone XS Max

Apple to name larger 6.5-inch iPhone as the iPhone XS Max, to drop 'Plus' label

Sep 06, 2018

iPhone

Leaked prices of iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs and unnamed 6.1 LCD iPhone surface online

Sep 06, 2018

iPhone Xs

Love for Apple Watch Series 4, hate for iPhone Xs pricing: Twitter reacts

Sep 13, 2018

iPhone names

Apple leaks names of new iPhones and Apple Watch variants ahead of launch

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone XC

Apple iPhone XR/XC may launch in colourful variants as per SIM tray image leaks

Sep 12, 2018

science

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018