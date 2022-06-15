FP Staff

Apple's simply named "iPad" is its cheapest tablet, starting at $329 normally, and the current model was refreshed last September. The entry-level iPad is the most affordable iPad available in the lineup.

For this reason, Apple has chosen to keep this iPad with the exact same design as older iPad models, but this comes with downsides, such as having a lightning port instead of the more modern USB-C. This year it will see more substantial updates, according to a number of rumours.

USB-C opens up a world of possibilities for iPad users. The connector supports faster transfer speeds and even a wider variety of peripherals, while the lightning connector is still based on the slower USB 2.0 standard and relies on adapters for just about everything. With USB-C, entry-level iPad users will also be able to easily connect it to more modern external displays such as Apple’s Studio Display.

The next generation of the budget iPad will have a Retina display with the same 1640x2360 resolution as the iPad Air, which means its diagonal length will change as well, from the current 10.2-inch currently to 10.9-inch to match the latest iPad Air, which was released in March.

However, support for a wider colour gamut and higher brightness will remain exclusive to the more expensive iPads in Apple's lineup.

The upcoming budget iPad will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset and will come with 5G support. The same source also claims that the upcoming budget iPad will be equipped with a USB-C port. So from that point on Apple's entire modern tablet roster will have USB-C on board.

It is a bit bizarre that Apple hasn’t followed suit with their iPhones and is adamant to keep them limited to lightning ports. However, if the EU’s recent legislation is anything to go by, they might be forced to switch over to USB-C from lightning ports.

It's still unclear when this budget iPad will be launched. However, if Apple’s history is anything to go by, the new budget iPad is likely to should show up this fall at the iPhone launch event.