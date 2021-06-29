tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2021 15:49:12 IST
Apple has shared a list of products that can cause potential magnetic interference with medical devices. Apple revealed this in a report published on 25 June, 2021.
Apple says: "Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices. For example, implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact."
Therefore, Apple suggests that in order to avoid any potential magnetic interaction/interference, Apple products must be kept at a safe distance from medical devices. The Cupertino giant recommends that Apple devices should be kept more than 6-inch or 15 cm apart, or more than 12-inch or 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging.
Notably, these guidelines may vary as per the medical devices you are using. It's best to consult your physician or medical device manufacturer about the same. Also, in case you feel your Apple device is interfering with your medical device, then its best to discontinue using the Apple product and immediately consult with your doctor.
Apple has released this notification days after a study by the American Heart Association (AHA) was published, which claimed that devices with Apple’s MagSafe technology can cause clinically significant interference on cardiac devices like pacemakers when they are placed close to these devices or on the skin.
"Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max MagSafe technology can cause magnetic interference on cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) and has the potential to inhibit life-saving therapy," AHA had said.
For the uninitiated, several Apple devices use MagSafe, a proprietary wireless charging technology, with an array of magnets that has the capacity to generate magnet field-strength of over 50 gauss (G).
Apple has also released the list of its products that use magnet and are recommended to be kept away from medical devices. Those include:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
Apple has also said that besides the above listed products, there are some others that also contain magnets, but are unlikely to interfere with medical devices.
