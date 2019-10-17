tech2 News Staff

Apple's iOS 13 has been launched globally for about a month now and already the company has said that nearly 50 percent of iOS users have adopted it. As a matter of fact, Apple has said that the 50 percent figure had arrived within just 26 days of the launch of iOS 13.

In comparison though, iOS 12 took 23 days to hit 50 percent user base but if you count only iPhones purchased in the last four years then iOS 13 adoption jumps to 55 percent. Apart from that the current iOS 12 users amount to 41 percent while the rest are running a version below that. Talking about iPadOS, the numbers are slightly lower with 33 percent of all iPads running the new OS and 41 percent of the newer iPads are running iPadOS.

These figures happen to be in stark contrast in the Android world where there is not such an extensive cohesiveness between hardware and software like Apple. As a matter of fact, Google has altogether stopped posting results about how many devices are running on the latest Android version.

Last we heard was when Google posted the results back in May and even after nearly a year of Android 9's release only 10.4 percent of all Android devices worldwide were running it. Android 8.0 Oreo was the most dominant version at the time with 27 percent of all devices. Devices were running Android versions all the way back to Lollipop which was something that came out nearly 6 years ago.