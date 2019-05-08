tech2 News Staff

At Google, I/O 2019 the Mountain View-based giant has shown the distribution of Android users on the basis of version and there some pretty interesting things to note here.

Android 9.0 Pie, which was released a year back, finally crosses 10 percent share amongst all Android users. The Android Version Distribution Numbers also show that Android Oreo, launched two years back is still the most Android OS currently and has a 28.3 percent share.

Among other used versions, Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.o Marshmallow have a 19.2 percent and 16.9 percent of the distribution respectively. Android 2.3 Gingerbread, launched nearly a decade ago still managed to keep a 0.3 percent share. Android 5.o Lollipop also appears to have a 14.5 percent user base.

The numbers were recorded by Google using data collected over a seven-day period up to 7 May, 2019. All the versions of Android with less than 0.1 percent distribution have not been included in the list. This means that Android 3.0 Honeycomb and versions older than Android 2.3 have not made the list.

With Android Q, Google has reached the tenth iteration of Android with over 2.5 billion active devices spread all across the world. Features include Native support for foldable devices, Smart Reply and Smart Suggestions integration, Live Caption, New features in Digital Wellbeing, 5G support, Dark mode and more. The third beta for Android Q is rolling out now on several devices.

