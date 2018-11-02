Apple's sales in India have been dwindling for some time, and now the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't helping its cause by increasing prices for its Mac lineup in the country, if it's true, that is.
After announcing the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, Apple has now moved to revise the prices of all older MacBooks and Macs in India.
As per a report by Gadgets360, this includes 12-inch MacBook, old 13-inch MacBook Air, 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, 21.5 and 27-inch iMac models (including iMac Pro), and the Mac Pro.
In some cases such as the Mac Pro with the 3.0 GHz 8-Core Intel Xeon E5, prices have been raised by nearly Rs 62,000. The lowest price increase was seen on the old 13-inch MacBook Air which got a price hike of Rs 7,700.
Here's the pricing of the Macs as it now stands
- MacBook 12-inch
- 256 GB - Rs 1,19,000
- 512 GB - Rs 1,49,000
- MacBook Air 13-inch (older)
- 128 GB - Rs 84,000
- MacBook Pro 13-inch Core i5 (2018)
- 128 GB - Rs 1,19,000
- 256 GB - Rs 1,39,000
- MacBook Pro 13-inch touchbar Core i5 (2018)
- 256 GB - Rs 1,69,000
- 512 GB - Rs 1,89,000
- MacBook Pro 15-inch touchbar Core i7 (2018)
- 256 GB - Rs 2,24,900
- 512 GB - Rs 2,64,900
- iMac
- 21.5-inch, Core i5 - Rs 99,900
- 21.5-inch, Retina 4k, Core i5 - Rs 1,19,900
- 27-inch, Retina 5K, Core i5 - Rs 169,900
- Mac Pro
- 6-core Intel Xeon - Rs 2,79,900
- 8-core Intel Xeon- Rs 3,79,900