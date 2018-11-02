Apple's sales in India have been dwindling for some time, and now the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't helping its cause by increasing prices for its Mac lineup in the country, if it's true, that is.

After announcing the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, Apple has now moved to revise the prices of all older MacBooks and Macs in India.

As per a report by Gadgets360, this includes 12-inch MacBook, old 13-inch MacBook Air, 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, 21.5 and 27-inch iMac models (including iMac Pro), and the Mac Pro.

In some cases such as the Mac Pro with the 3.0 GHz 8-Core Intel Xeon E5, prices have been raised by nearly Rs 62,000. The lowest price increase was seen on the old 13-inch MacBook Air which got a price hike of Rs 7,700.

Here's the pricing of the Macs as it now stands

MacBook 12-inch 256 GB - Rs 1,19,000 512 GB - Rs 1,49,000



MacBook Air 13-inch (older) 128 GB - Rs 84,000



MacBook Pro 13-inch Core i5 (2018) 128 GB - Rs 1,19,000 256 GB - Rs 1,39,000



MacBook Pro 13-inch touchbar Core i5 (2018) 256 GB - Rs 1,69,000 512 GB - Rs 1,89,000



MacBook Pro 15-inch touchbar Core i7 (2018) 256 GB - Rs 2,24,900 512 GB - Rs 2,64,900



iMac 21.5-inch, Core i5 - Rs 99,900 21.5-inch, Retina 4k, Core i5 - Rs 1,19,900 27-inch, Retina 5K, Core i5 - Rs 169,900

