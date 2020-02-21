Friday, February 21, 2020Back to
Apple reportedly considering to allow iPhone users to change default emails, browser, apps

Apple is considering to let users choose third-party web browsers, music and mail applications as their default options.


tech2 News StaffFeb 21, 2020 12:03:09 IST

Apple is reportedly mulling over opening up iOs and iPadOS in order to allow its users to select their own default apps.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is considering to let users choose third-party web browsers, music and mail applications as their default options on iOS and iPadOS devices, replacing the company’s Safari browser and Mail app.

iOS 13.

Ever since the App Store was launched, Apple hasn’t allowed third-party apps to be used as default apps, which raised concerns from lawmakers probing potential antitrust violations in the industry, because it made it difficult for other developers to compete.

Do note, Apple is yet to make any official comment on the same.

Last year, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission over Apple’s anti-competitive practices in regard to operating the App Store. Apple was also pressed by the US House of Representatives antitrust panel in a hearing in October 2019.

At the time, Spotify claimed that Apple's competing music streaming service, Apple Music isn't subjected to regulations as Spotify. "Apps should be able to compete fairly on the merits, and not based on who owns the App Store," wrote CEO Daniel Ek. Spotify also claimed that Apple had often hindered updates for the Spotify app and locked it out of Apple services such as Siri.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


