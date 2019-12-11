tech2 News Staff

Apple has released a fresh batch of updates for iPhones, iPads, Watch and its TV. These updates primarily include bug fixes and performance improvements, however, they also bring in a few new features and customisation options.

iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3: What's new?

Apple iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 come with support for Communication Limits in Screen Time. This feature will allow users to set specific limitations on who and when you can communicate with. During allotted screen time, you can allow communication with everyone, but during downtime you could limit communication to certain people. Basically, your iPhone and iPad will now help you from calling your ex late at night.

Screen Time Communication Limits apply to the Phone app, Messages app, and FaceTime.

iOS 13.3 will now also allow users to disable the Memoji and Animoji stickers from always appearing on the emoji keyboard. You can do so by heading to Settings > General > Keyboard > Emoji.

Additionally, as was spotted in the beta version, the Safari browser now supports FIDO2 security keys over Lightning, USB or NFC.

The update also comes with the following big fixes and improvements:

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

Enables the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos

Adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari

Fixes issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages

Addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts

Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts

Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar

Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages

Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps

Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear

Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off

Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled

Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected

tvOS 13.3: What's new?

In the latest update, tvOS 13.3 lets you bring back the “Up Next” queue (which was recently replaced by “What to Watch”) to your Apple TV Home screen. To change the setting, update to tvOS 13.3. Then, go to the Settings > Apps > TV app.

watchOS 6.1.1: What's new?

Along with all the above-mentioned update, Apple has also released the watchOS 6.1.1, which does not bring any new features, but it does offer performance improvements and bug fixes.

