Apple's Deep Fusion feature to reportedly arrive on iOS 13.2 beta soon for the iPhone 11-series

Deep Fusion will arrive on iOS 13.2 beta although but there is no specific date as of yet.


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2019 12:47:34 IST

Apple had announced what it claimed to be a revolutionary new technique in mobile photography called Deep Fusion back at its iPhone 11-series launch. As of right now, this new mode for clicking pictures is not available on iPhones and Apple said that it would be introduced later in an iOS update. Now we are learning that the next beta update for iOS 13 will come with this Deep Fusion technique.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

For the uninitiated, Deep Fusion is a software feature which takes four frames before you hit the shutter, four more once you do, and one long exposure shot. These photos are then combined to give you a single photo and all these happens instantaneously thanks to the A13's neural processing engine. The images that come out are said to be highly detailed, sharper, and more natural-looking and the process for taking photos will differ on the basis of the scenery like foliage, face, landscape, buildings and more.

As per a report by TechCrunch, Deep Fusion will arrive on iOS 13.2 beta although there is no specific date as of yet on which the update will come. Deep Fusion will only be exclusive to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max and not older iPhone said the report. People are part of Apple's public beta program will soon be getting their hands on the feature while regular users will have to wait for the stable update to arrive.

