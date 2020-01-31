Reuters

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it has rolled out a redesigned version of its Maps for users in the United States, offering features including indoor maps of airports and malls.

Apple has previously said that it is completely rebuilding its Maps app - the most frequently used app on its iPhones - with data gathered by its own fleet of sensor-equipped vans and with anonymous data from iPhone users who choose to share it.

The company said the redesigned version will offer more comprehensive view of roads, buildings, and includes features such as 3D view of flyovers. (https://apple.co/37GlyJR)

Apple said the new version will roll out across Europe in the coming months.

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.