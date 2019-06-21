Friday, June 21, 2019Back to
Apple recalls a 'limited' number of MacBook Pros for faulty battery that may 'pose a safety risk'

Apple had back in June 2018 offered to replace batteries for 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 08:55:02 IST

Apple has been in trouble with its MacBook Pro laptops ever since it introduced a flimsy keyboard design nearly 2 years ago. After many user complaints, Apple finally acknowledged the problem in its laptops and tried fixing the problem with a new updated keyboard design in last year's MacBook Pros. Now it appears that another issue has cropped with the laptop's battery and it has forced the company to recall some of the laptops.

Apple's highest-end MacBook Pro laptops are getting even more powerful.

As per Apple's support page, the batteries, “may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.” The recall affects 15-inch MacBook Pros with Retina displays which have been sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple will be replacing batteries free of cost on these laptops.

While Apple says that only a "limited" number of laptops have been affected. It still sold about 18 million Macs in 2018 itself as per Wired so it can be assumed that a near two year period would see a substantial number of MacBook Pros affected by the issue.

This is also not the first time that the company is offering a free battery replacement for its laptops. Apple had back in June 2018 offered to replace batteries for 13-inch MacBook Pro models that had been manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017.

