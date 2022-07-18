FP Staff

Apple has set a very aggressive internal goal for the launch of their M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro. Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros could debut as early as the fall of 2022. The new chips would focus on delivering improved GPU performance over the existing range of MacBook Pros.

The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh are not expected to pack any other significant changes.

Apple overhauled the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fall of 2021 with a new design, provided some additional ports like HDMI and MagSafe 3, and was powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. These Macs arrived a year after the M1 chip debuted in 2020. With the M2 chip, the company reportedly has a more aggressive launch timeline.

Notable tipster and Apple journalist, Mark Gurman, claims that Apple has internally set a goal to launch the M2 Pro and M2 powered Max MacBook Pros as early as fall of 2022 or by spring of 2023. Thanks to the ongoing supply chain issues and maxed-out production facilities at chipmakers TSMC, it is very difficult to pinpoint the exact timeline for the launch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant normally refreshes its MacBook Pro lineup every 1.5 to 2 years at the earliest, therefore a release around the spring of 2023 seems more plausible. But a more aggressive upgrade timeline could change that.

Apple recently launched the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air after announcing them at WWDC22. The new chip brings an 18% and 35% uplift in CPU and GPU performance, respectively.

Gurman believes the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips will also focus on improved GPU performance. They could also be more efficient, thanks to the 3nm node fabrication process that they have gone for. Other changes coming to the MacBook Pro lineup, if any at all, are still unknown. What we do know, is that the new Macs are unlikely to sport any major changes as far as the exteriors and the design are concerned.

Apple reportedly already has started developing the M3-based MacBook Air for 2023. The company could launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max equipped MacBook Pros earlier than usual this year to keep a considerable gap between their release and to avoid any cannibalisation of their own products.