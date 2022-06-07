FP Staff

Apple’s annual WWDC 2022 gave us some really cool features across all of their operating systems. The major overhaul came with iOS 16, where Apple has added a ton of new features.

Apple also unveiled the new M2 SoC, their new operating system for Macs, called the macOS Ventura. Along with that, we also get a new MacBook Air, and much more. We take a look at some of the biggest announcements that Apple made at WWDC 2022.

iOS 16’s customisable lock screen, updated notifications

Apple has brought a number of changes with the iOS 16. Firstly, there is the totally revamped and customisable lock screen interface. Not only can you add custom wallpapers, but also change the font and colour for the date and time.

Users can also add new widgets for weather, activity rings, and much more. Apple is also changing new updates to modifications. The lock screen also brings Live Activities that lets you pin and manage notifications.

Editable texts and unsendable messages

iOS 16 will give users the ability to edit messages that were sent in the Messages app, as long as it is to other iPhones. Users can now also undo sending messages.

Apple has also introduced the ability to mark messages as unread to allow users to organise their messages in a better manner.

Safety check for abuse survivors

Although Apple’s new Safety Check feature is designed to protect individuals in abusive relationships, it is actually a great tool to keep your privacy and safety in check. The new feature allows users to view and manage who has access to their apps, passwords, and more.

Apple’s widgets coming to your car’s digital instrument cluster

In a major update to CarPlay, the system now allows for better integration with your vehicle. Now, if your car supports CarPlay, and has a digital instrumental cluster, you can access CarPlay’s widgets on the instrument cluster. This feature will be rolled out across the world in phases, once certain approvals and clearances are in place.

WatchOS 9’s new health tracking features

Apple has added a number of new health-tracking features such as new running metrics, atrial fibrillation tracking, and medication reminders.

In addition to all these new features, watchOS 9 also adds four new watch faces.

Fitness app coming to all iPhone users

Apple’s fitness app is now available to all iPhone users, which will take data from the iPhone’s array of sensors. Previously, the app was only available to users who had an Apple Watch, and had paired it with their iPhones.

The next generation of M2 Chip

After months of rumors, the next generation of Apple silicon is finally here. Apple says the new M2 chip delivers an 18 per cent performance upgrade when compared to the M1.

The new generation of processors is so powerful, that they can actually play demanding AAA game titles like Red Dead Redemption II, Cyberpunk and the lot without a ton of optimisation.

A redesigned MacBook Air with a new M2 Chip

In a rather rare moment, Apple introduced two new MacBooks at the WWDC. Apple’s new MacBook Air has been upgraded with an M2 SoC. It is also less than half an inch thick and will be available in silver, space grey, starlight, and midnight black colourways.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch display with a much thinner bezel. The new devices start at $1,199.

A new MacBook Pro with M2 Chip

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also getting an M2 upgrade. The new SoC will support 24GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The new MacBook Pro with the M2 SoC will have 20 hours of battery life, and will also have the Touch Bar. The new MacBook will be available next month and will start at $1,299.

macOS Ventura’s new multitasking tool

Apple’s new macOS 13 Ventura also comes with an improved multitasking tool called Stage Manager. There are also new updates coming to Spotlight and Apple’s Mail app for its Macs.

Apple’s Passkeys replaces passwords

We knew that this was coming given how Big Tech wanted to eliminate passwords for some time, given how unreliable they were. macOS 13 Ventura is adding support for Apple Passkeys in Safari.

This new feature essentially replaces your password and allows users to sign in to various websites with just your iPhone or Mac. For the time being, this hasn’t been integrated into applications and is only limited to Safari.

Using your iPhone as a webcam

No matter how much they try, Apple simply cannot integrate a high-resolution camera into the bezels of their Macs and MacBooks. Now, they’ve finally allowed macOS users to use their iPhones as a webcam.

Although there were workarounds to do this before using third-party applications, Apple has streamlined the process and made it much simpler.

New multitasking and collaborating features in iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 has a slew of new features that focuses on collaboration and multitasking. The new features let users work within Office apps such as Pages, and are also getting a handy new whiteboard tool called Freedom.

Apple also announced Stage Manager, its new multitasking feature, which allows users to resize and overlap different windows on their iPad. This makes iPads function more like a laptop.